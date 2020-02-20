From Jitendra Kumar to Mithila Palkar, digital is becoming the new talent discovery platform

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana did many things before coming on the big screen. From being a Roadies winner (a reality show on MTV) to being a video jockey, he has done it all. And after all these experiments, Khurrana made a mark by creating how own niche within the industry, and now adds to that with his latest offering — Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

This story or struggle to make it to the big screen is also shared by other big stars of Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan who started his acting journey with Fauji on television and Vidya Balan who many remember her from her Hum Paanch days.

But things are changing. Television and advertisements are not the only medium to discover new talent. Take the example of Jitendra Kumar, who needs no introduction despite being new to films.

Playing the love interest of Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is releasing on February 21, Kumar is only two films (first venture was Gone Kesh) old yet his popularity amid audience is such that he too can pull big crowds in theatres.

Before films, the IITian did digital shows like Pitchers, Permanent Roommates, Kota Factory and is known for playing roles like Munna Jazbati, Arjun Kejriwal.

Kota Factory on The Viral Fever’s (TVF) YouTube channel has seen strong traction. The shows first five episodes in all have received around 73 million views.

TVF’s Pitchers in which Kumar played Jeetu Bhai reached the top spot in IMDB’s ratings with 9.7 rating points out of 10 in 2015 when the show had released.

The traction for such shows validates the fact that digital is growing as a medium which is turning out to be a haven for upcoming talent in the entertainment industry.

“Before digital, there were only two mediums—films and television. It (digital) has given lot of opportunities to new talented people. Over the years the medium has exploded. It has opened a wide canvas for people to come and showcase their talent. And it is only going to grow further,” said Sameer Saxena, Chief Content Officer and Head, TVF Originals, The Viral Fever.

“On digital, people come to watch only stories. In films, for a multiplex release you need to have certain names. But on digital it is only good content. And this gives creators the freedom to cast strictly for the story. We (TVF) have given the industry actors like Sumit Vyas, Jeetu (Jitendra Kumar), Amol Parashar. We have always tried to get someone new in our shows. Our audition process is thorough and we strictly go by what’s needed for the story,” he added.

More stars

Along with Kumar, digital stars like Mithila Palkar amd Sumit Vyas are also making a mark on the big screen.

“After seeing Mithila Palkar’s Little Things, we have cast her in a Netflix film with Kajol in Tribhanga. It’s a good sign for all as the digital medium is introducing us to different talents,” said Siddharth P Malhotra, producer and director.

Malhotra made his directorial debut with Hichki, featuring Rani Mukherjee.

He added that digital has given talent a new lease of life in the entertainment industry. “This is not just for upcoming talent but even for those who had no work on hand,” he added.

The pay

So, digital is giving more people more opportunities. But is the pay good?

“The pay scale for a senior writer for a 40 minute-episode ranges between Rs seven to 10 lakh to write the story, screenplay, and dialogues. For a junior writer, it would be between Rs two to three lakh or can even go to Rs four lakh an episode, said Malhotra.

He added that for an actor, it depends on the kind of star one is. “If you are a mid-level star, you get Rs 1 to 2 crore. If you are bigger star you will get Rs 7 to 8 crore for a full season. If you are a small star you a get Rs 25 lakh for a full season or you will get a decent Rs 50,000 per day or even Rs 20 -30 thousand per day. All depends on the caliber of the star and the repertoire of work.”

He further said that a lot of factors come into play when a pay scale is decided. “Even a director can take from Rs one crore for an episode to Rs two to three crore for a season to even Rs eight crore for a season. A director can also take Rs five to Rs 10 lakh an episode or Rs 20 lakh an episode. So, it totally depends on who the person is and what the person's current market status is.”

According to him, “today, digital pays three times more than television and I would call it a golden period for all who want to make it big. Be it actors or any other field, the opportunities are many. This is the time to make money and also have creative satisfaction,” said Malhotra.

Concurring with Malhotra is Saxena who said, “Earlier people did not invest much in the (digital) medium. But now people have accepted the medium. There are instances when actors are getting more than what they get in films and on television.”

The pay scales also tell us that it is not actors alone who are benefiting from the digital medium.

“It’s the entire fraternity which stands to gain be it writers, directors, producers, actors, music directors, DOPs,” said Malhotra.

Even Siddharth Anand Kumar, VP, TV and films, Saregama, believes that the opening of the OTT platforms, with their constant need for new content, is just the kind of platform new talent needs to get their entry.