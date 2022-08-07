Friendship Day 2022: On-screen friends audiences love

Its Friendship Day today and we take a look at the on-screen friends that we came to love just as much as our own over the years.

1) The Harry Potter trio

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton.

Watching Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ronald Weasley's adventures at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry was among the happiest childhood memories for many of us. And as adults too, we often go back to warm embrace of the Harry Potter world.

2) The 'Friends' gang

The cast of 'Friends'.

The iconic gang from the 1994 sitcom was there for us on our not-so-great days.

(Image credit: ABC)

We loved watching these two "no-nonsense" doctors be vulnerable around each other. They were truly each other's person through their crises.

(Image credit: MGM)

Ridley Scott's female buddy road crime film gave us one of the most iconic on-screen friendships of all times -- that between a docile Thelma and an independent Louise.

5) Forrest Gump and 'Bubba'

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

In the iconic 1994 film, titular character Forrest Gump befriends Benjamin Buford Bubba while serving in the US military. They are both sent to Vietnam later, where after an ambush, Bubba dies in Gump's arms. His last words: "I wanna go home".