Frenzy online as Taylor Swift announces first tour in 5 years, some tickets listed for $22,000

Nov 16, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's 52-date tour of the United States, is set to begin in March 2023.

Taylor Swift's tour announcement came just two weeks after the release of her record-breaking album ‘Midnights’. Image credit: @taylorswift13)

Singing sensation Taylor Swift announcing her first tour in five years sparked frenzy online. Ticketmaster website, faced with "historically unprecedented demand, saw outages, with fans left waiting for several hours.

The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift's 52-date tour of the United States, is set to begin in March. Thousands of tickets have already been sold, Ticketmaster said, urging other fans to hang tight.

Many took to Twitter to express frustration about long wait-times

"I waited 3 hours and then it put me back in the queue because of technical error, one fan wrote.

Another said: "8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently."

The pre-sale tickets are priced between $49 and $449 each.

Given the widespread long queues, some tickets were put on resale websites for as high as US$22,700.