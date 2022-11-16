Frenzy online as Taylor Swift announces first tour in 5 years, some tickets listed for $22,000

Taylor Swift's tour announcement came just two weeks after the release of her record-breaking album ‘Midnights’. Image credit: @taylorswift13)

Singing sensation Taylor Swift announcing her first tour in five years sparked frenzy online. Ticketmaster website, faced with "historically unprecedented demand, saw outages, with fans left waiting for several hours.

The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift 's 52-date tour of the United States, is set to begin in March. Thousands of tickets have already been sold, Ticketmaster said, urging other fans to hang tight.

Many took to Twitter to express frustration about long wait-times

"I waited 3 hours and then it put me back in the queue because of technical error, one fan wrote.

Another said: "8 billion people in the world and every single one of them is ahead of me in the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster queue apparently."

The pre-sale tickets are priced between $49 and $449 each.

Given the widespread long queues, some tickets were put on resale websites for as high as US$22,700.

Excitement reached fever pitch after Swift announced a tour that would journey through all the "eras" of her musical career.

"I've been so excited about it for a really long time and I've been planning for ages, and I finally get to tell you I'm going back on tour," she said on ABC's morning news show on Tuesday.

The tour was announced just two weeks after the release of Midnights -- Swift's 10th album.

With Midnights, Swift became the first artist to occupy all top 10 spots at once on Billboard's Hot 100 song chart, moving ahead of even The Beatles.

Midnights also broke streaming records -- 185 million streams on Spotify globally in just one day.

Swift on Sunday bagged four MTV Europe Music Awards and also found a place in the Grammys 2023 nominees list.