'We are different; we must talk about that. For me, my identity is not a handicap, it’s my heritage': French-Lebanese filmmaker Chloé Mazlo

Tanushree Ghosh
Jan 22, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST

Chloé Mazlo's first feature film, a personal story, inspired from her grandmother's life, 'Skies of Lebanon' will be the closing film of the French Film Festival, showcasing 'Women Directors from France', on January 23 in New Delhi.

French-Lebanese director Chloé Mazlo (right) with a still of her debut feature film, Skies of Lebanon/Sous le ciel d'Alice, 2020. (Images courtesy Institut Français, India)

Paris-based Chloé Mazlo, 39, would be quite amused by the stories of Lebanon her grandmother used to narrate. That children could find fantasy even in grim tales of war is a realisation she'd have only in adulthood. Only when she stepped into her 20th year, did questions of her identity began to gnaw at her.

After studying graphic design at the Arts Décoratifs school in Strasbourg, the French-Lebanese filmmaker specialised in animated-film direction, and all her short films are animations. One of which won her the César Awards (the French equivalent of the Oscars!) in 2015, Les Petits cailloux (Best Animated Short Film).

Sous le ciel d'Alice/Skies of Lebanon, starring Alba Rohrwacher and Wajdi Mouawad, is her first feature, which she made in 2020, but a pandemic-gripped world put a stop on the film's movement in the festival circuit. While the next year she was invited to the Cannes Film Festival, her film wasn't eligible to qualify since it was made the previous year. It's been three years since but she's not giving up, she is going from one country to another to screen the film, a story inspired from her grandmother's life, and gauge the audience reactions.

Her grandparents had to flee Lebanon during the civil war (1975-90) and build a modest life in France. There's romance, wonderment, a quest for one's home and roots — one you only hear of in stories and memories family relay to children — and exploration of the idea of  home and belonging, in a place and in another person.

If Alice returns to explore Lebanon, Joseph wants to go to space. The film blends live action and animation, and will be screened tomorrow, January 23, at 7 pm at Stein Auditorium, as part of the ongoing French Film Festival at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Entry is free, on first-come, first-served basis. The screening will be followed by a question-answer session with director Mazlo.

