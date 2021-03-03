Fremantle India, known for shows like Indian Idol, will continue with hybrid production model in 2021

Fremantle India Television Production which has worked on various shows including the singing talent hunt show Indian Idol, India's Got Talent, Ted Talks India, among others last year took the online route for auditions.

Music reality show Indian Idol which adopted the online model last year will continue with the same approach in 2021 as well.

According to Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle India, production of television content will continue to be a hybrid model.

She said that the show witnessed a lot of participation from newer and smaller markets as auditions were conducted online last year. Contestants who found it difficult to travel to a place for auditions earlier appreciated the format as it allowed them to showcase their talent.

Digital auditions has led to a lot of inclusiveness, she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bhola also said that the participation was better for season 12 of Indian Idol as they saw an increase in entries last year.

While online participation may be getting stronger, things remain the same in terms of live audience participation which currently remains restricted.

Many non-fiction shows have not allowed live audience in studios. Even for the ongoing show Indian Idol, it is only friends and family of the contestants who are allowed to be present in the studio.

Bhola said that they will continue with having no audience for sometime.

From no studio audience to creating bubbles on sets, coronavirus has changed a lot for TV production.

Due to the coronavirus impact, Bhola said that initially there was cost rationalization and there were budget cuts of around 20 to 30 percent. However, she added that things have gone back to pre-COVID levels in terms of budgets.

This year along with creating many more shows for TV, the names of which Bhola did not reveal, she said that Fremantle India will be focusing on international collaborations. The company did something similar when they produced the India edition of Hello 2021 in collaboration with YouTube. Hello 2021 was a virtual new year celebration across five countries including US and UK which had streamed on YouTube.