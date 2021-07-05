'Free Britney', tweets Elon Musk to support Britney Spears



Free Britney

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, on July 5, came in support of singer Britney Spears.

As per the US media report, a Los Angeles court on denied Britney Spears' request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.

"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," Judge Brenda Penny said in court filings seen by CNN.

As per AFP, the formal ruling is not related to Spears' impassioned plea in court last week to end what she has called an "abusive" conservatorship.

Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. She condemned those with power over her, saying she has been forced to perform live shows, compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control, made to take lithium and other medications against her will, and prevented from getting married or having another child.