'Free Britney', tweets Elon Musk to support Britney Spears

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, on July 5, came in support of singer Britney Spears.
As per the US media report, a Los Angeles court on denied Britney Spears' request to eject her father from a guardianship arrangement that gives him control of her affairs.
"The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," Judge Brenda Penny said in court filings seen by CNN.
As per AFP, the formal ruling is not related to Spears' impassioned plea in court last week to end what she has called an "abusive" conservatorship.
Britney Spears spoke for the first time in open court
in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. She condemned those with power over her, saying she has been forced to perform live shows, compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control, made to take lithium and other medications against her will, and prevented from getting married or having another child.
Spears' attorneys have yet to file a formal petition to end the conservatorship, and the last Los Angeles Superior Court ruling did not take the recent testimony into account.
Instead, the ruling was in connection to a request last year by Spears' lawyer to add wealth management firm Bessemer Trust to the conservatorship and remove her father Jamie Spears.
The judge ruled that Jamie Spears remains in charge of his daughter's estate alongside the Bessemer Trust.
But later Thursday, the financial company requested to be removed from the arrangement, throwing the situation into fresh turmoil, according to the New York Times. The Bessemer Trust did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.
Jamie Spears has largely managed his daughter's finances and personal life since her highly public breakdown more than a decade ago, leading some adoring fans to launch a "FreeBritney" online campaign in recent years.
Supporters have long scoured her social media accounts for hints about her well-being, and any sign that she may be eager to throw off the guardianship, before last week's statement to the court brought her efforts into broad daylight.
"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," Spears said in the 20-minute statement.
Meanwhile, Musk is not the first to support her, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Halsey, Christina Aguilera to Iggy Azalea came out in support of Britney Spears after her court testimony.
"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," said Timberlake, who dated Spears two decades ago.
Pop star Halsey tweeted: "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."