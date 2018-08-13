Fortnite finally available on Android but through an invite

Fortnite, which was earlier exclusively available only for Samsung smartphones till August 12, is now available for other Android devices as well.

The (Android Package Kit) APK can be downloaded from Epic Games' official website although one will still need to be part of the beta programme to play the game, available only via invite. Here’s the list of compatible Android devices to play Fortnite:

> Google – Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL>Asus – ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, V>Essential – PH-1>Huawei – Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10/ Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20/Pro, V10>LG – G5, G6, G7, ThinQ, V20, V30 and V30+>Nokia 8>One Plus – 5, 5T and 6>Xiaomi – Blackshark, Mi5/5S/5S Plus, Mi 6/6Plus, Mi 8/8 Explorer/8SE, Mi Mix/ Mix 2, Mix 2S and Mi note 2

>ZTE: Axon 7/7s, Axon M, Nubia Z17/Z17s and Nubia Z11

Other requirements for playing the game include Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher OS, with a minimum RAM of 3GB. In terms of GPU, other pre-requisites include a minimum Adreno 530 or higher; Mali-G71 MP20, and Mali-G72 MP12 or higher versions.

To download the game, the user has to visit the Epic Games website through a compatible smartphone and sign in with an Epic Games account. For creating a new account, the user needs to register themselves and once registration is completed, an email will be sent to download the APK.

Once the APK is installed, 1.88 GB of game data is downloaded. Once all the installations are done, the user would have to wait for an official invite from Epic Games to start playing.

Those playing through a compatible Samsung device can simply download the game and start playing. There is no prerequisite to creating an account and the user need not wait for the official invite in case the user is playing through a Samsung Galaxy device.