World's highest-paid actors 2018: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar feature among top 10

Forbes has released The 2018 Highest-Paid Actor's List, which features Here are the 10 Highest-Paid Actors of 2018: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 No 10 | Chris Evans: $34 million | Evans became a household name for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 37-year-old actor is one of the three Avengers to make it on this year's Forbes Highest Paid Actors List. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 No 9 | Salman Khan: $38.5 million | With a career spanning almost 30 years, Khan is arguably one of the biggest stars to adorn the silver screen. Movies such as Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hain coupled with a slew of endorsements ranging from Chlormint gum to Suzuki motorcycles have contributed to Khan's whopping salary. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 No 8 | Adam Sandler: $39.5 million | Actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer - Sandler has done it all when it comes to the big screen. He is now ready to take over the small screen, thanks to his latest deal with Netflix. The king of home videos came in at number eight in this year's list. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 No 7 | Akshay Kumar: $40.5 million | Kenned for his versatility, Kumar has appeared in more than hundred films in a career spanning over 25 years. A prominent figure in Hindi cinema, he is the highest paid Indian actor on the list. Not too bad for a man who started his career as a waiter in Thailand. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 No 6 | Will Smith: $42 million | The Prince of Bel Air star may no longer be fresh, but his annual earning show no signs of slowing him down. His return in the Netflix's fantasy crime flick Bright bolstered his bank balance by $20 million and his forthcoming role as Genie in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Aladdin will further fatten his wallet. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 No 5 | Jackie Chan: $45.5 million | A pioneer of martial arts and action superstar, Chan is arguably the biggest star to come from the Chinese film industry. He appeared in six action flicks in 2017 including Bleeding Steel and The Foreigner. He makes his fortunes from a array of endorsements and his own line of movie theatres. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 No 4 | Chris Hemsworth: $64.5 million | Hemsworth is the second richest Avenger on the list. Much of his earnings come from his portrayal of The God of Thunder in classics such as Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. He is expected to bolster his net worth with the release of the fourth instalment of the Avengers that will hit screens in 2019. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 No 3 | Robert Downey Jr: $81 million | One of the mainstays on the Forbes list, Downey Jr. jumped three spots from last year's ranking. Just like his on-screen persona in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is the richest Avenger on the 2018 list of the world's highest-paid actors. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 No 2 | Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: $124 million | The WWE wrestler-turned-actor 'The Rock' maintained his second spot from the previous year's list thanks to major releases in 2017 such as Baywatch, The Fate of the Furious and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. An omnipresent figure in Tinseltown, Johnson has a huge social media following that allows him to negotiate an extra seven figures, atop his standard contract, for promotion of his films. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 No 1 | George Clooney: $239 million | The three-time Golden Globe winner is no stranger to making big bucks at the box office. Although, it was his credentials as a businessman rather than his acting skills that landed him at the top spot of The 2018 World's Highest-Paid Actors list. British liquor company Diageo purchased his tequila company Casamigos for $700 million, making Clooney the biggest earner in Tinseltown this year. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 23, 2018 04:21 pm