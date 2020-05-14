For Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12, participation through SonyLIV goes up by over 360%

At a time when everything is going digital due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has locked everyone in their homes, one of India’s famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati too has taken the virtual route.

Sony Entertainment, that went the digital way with the audition process, has registered more than 2.5 million entries on day-1 of registrations. The online registrations started from May 9 and will go on till May 22.

Every night at nine, host Amitabh Bachchan asks new questions, which can be answered via SMS or by using the SonyLiv app.

For Season 12 of KBC, participation through SonyLIV has gone up by over 360 percent as compared to last year. This underlines the trend towards acceptance of digital as the preferred mode for registration.

With a rise in digital consumption among users, the entire selection process of KBC-12 has been planned virtually to scale up engagement and drive participation.

The new addition of knowledge test and video submission, introduced as a part of the selection process, is being well-received by the users, the makers of the show said.

For the new season, the channel has opted for virtual auditions rather than on-ground auditions, that until now was part of the audition process for all the previous seasons.

Along with online registrations, the final stages of the audition process, will also happen virtually for KBC Season 12.

The auditions, comprising a general knowledge test and video submission, will be conducted exclusively via SonyLIV. The details of the process will be explained through a tutorial which will also be available on the digital platform.

The last and final, round which is the personal interview with the shortlisted candidates, will be conducted remotely via video call.

The entire selection process will be verified by an independent audit firm.

For the new season of KBC, not just the audition process but even the making of the promo has been managed remotely.

Host Amitabh Bachchan shot for the promo of the show at his home which was remotely directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

“Shooting this film was a challenge. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Amitabh Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself,” said Nitesh Tiwari, Writer-Director.