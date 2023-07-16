Food shows and films: Exciting palates since 1946

MasterChef Australia judge chef Jock Zonfrillo passed away on April 30, 2023. The Season 15 finale is slated to air in India on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

If our bodies are temples and we are what we eat, does that make us a tribe of decadent pilgrims? Falling in love with good food is not everyone’s cup of tea. Once you have tasted Jiro-san’s sushi at Sukiyabashi, why will you ever look at a California roll at your neighbourhood ‘Pan Asian’ restaurant? But surely there’s more to good taste than just adding cream to lentils to make dal makhani? Or getting into arguments about the presence of potatoes in Biryani? And to those who watched the Masterchef Australia semifinal this weekend while eating aloo ka paratha, I feel ya.

I am sure there were radio shows about food, but when TV showed up in living rooms, it spiced things up for sure. James Beard and Julia Childs cooked on TV, of course. Guinness Book of World Records names ‘Cookery’ by Philip Harben as the first TV chef (his first 10-minute-long show aired on BBC on June 12, 1946, where he showed how to make Lobster vol au vents). If I could time-travel, I would want to watch the singing cook roll out pastry, and perhaps taste it as well…

Reminds me of our high school Spanish textbook called Como Agua Para Chocolate which made for a fabulous film: Like Water For Chocolate, isn’t it? The lesson that your emotions while cooking filter down to the food.

I have eternal gratitude to chefs on YouTube for sharing their gyan. From Michelin star Chef Atul Kochhar to the hands of Webspoon World, my cooking is influenced by them all. Having watched videos I have come to think I’ve known Maangchi and chefs on Simpol all my life. I have to stop grinning back at Chef Ranveer Brar when he says, ‘Phir mat kehna Ranveer ne bataya nahi!’ or re-watch Bourdain and cry in my Bordeaux. And yes, I have eavesdropped and interjected in a local train conversation when the ladies were arguing about who is better, Chef Vikas Khanna or Chef Kunal Kapoor. I have tried recipes from Nisha Madhulika and loved how the ring samosas turn out. Nothing, though, compares to traditional recipes in books (Maharashtrian moms will give you the two volumes of Ruchira at your wedding).

When you live and eat in India, you are never conscious about the influences that go into the humble dal at home. Urad dal is used both in Punjab and Jharkhand, but the taste is different. The Mahashtrian cook and the Rajasthani maharaj will excite your taste buds differently. And some of us will continue to make a beeline for Sharmaji's chaat even though you wish Tres Ind (in Bombay) served you more of the pani puri (comes with a delicate cheese butterfly resting on it that is so incredible, my mind is blown!) or that Chef Gaggan Anand’s Dahi Puchka was easier to access or that you didn’t have to fly to Bangkok to taste food at Gaa…

Some ingredients like ‘Panch phoron’ will continue to mystify me (where else would you use it but in the tomato chutney and achar?), but am happy to delve into the Gram for food, Or travel to please my two masters: the tongue and the tum.

When you go to Uttaranchal, you will discover jakhya, in Himachal and Kashmir, the red spice bombs (a tikki or tiki) called Ver. Travel to the mountains down South, and rediscover pepper (and puhlees, Rasam is not the only fiery pepper dish!). Imagine the taste of pink peppercorns exploding in your mouth to be doused by the black rice payasam… Soon you will be planning food trips to the East and discover rice wine and rocambole garlic, skipping the dances at the Hornbill festival in Kisama and making a beeline to eat and buy the best Apong (You will hand carry this local brew back home and hide the bottles from your friends)and seek out ingredients like ghost chillis (only to show off to your friends back in the city because you dare not use it to cook!)

Gastronomy is about us, a distillation of the tastes developed over hundreds of years, and past lives even, about community, about belonging. The isolation of the pandemic did not isolate us, and my gratitude is reserved for creative minds who dreamt up such exquisite chaos as the mashed potatoes with Pringles and rainbow donuts.

There’s more to ASMR than just folding napkins. Nino’s Kitchen on YouTube, ASMR Phan whispering she has potato wedges that are simply awesome… ASMR has taught me how noisy our world is. We eat street foods at places where traffic noise regulates the speed at which the pani puri bhaiyya persuades you to put those gut scorchers into your mouths. We are known to persuade the jamai (son-in-law) with a spread that would challenge even the biggest eaters among us. July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day, and it becomes an excuse for me to add chilli to hot chocolate and blame it on the Aztecs.

Just as Julia Child ruled American cooking by introducing French cuisine to the eager housewives. I still get entranced by cookbooks and their stunning photographs. But when you watch predictable biopics like Julie & Julia or the recently released Tarla on Zee (predictable because neither of the films show any character with grey shades except for a little jealousy in their stories), you wonder if there are any new tasting menus in town. Once you discover that facet of your palate, you cannot go back to half hour pizza. You’ll be making bazlama bread at home, and savour it while you binge watch Bear (both seasons are on Disney+Hotstar), and then dream of eating at Noma…