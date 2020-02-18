Flipkart Video focuses on mobile-first content, originals

Shop, watch, repeat. Sounds like a good mix for e-commerce players to engage with potential customers.

Leveraging this opportunity after Amazon is the other big e-commerce player, Walmart-backed Flipkart, which launched Flipkart Video in 2019.

Offering more than 10,000 hours of aggregated content, Flipkart Video is now focusing on building the original content library.

After the first attempt with Backbenchers, a celebrity game show with Farah Khan as the host, Flipkart Video is now coming up with Zindagi inShort which is an anthology of seven short films.

And when it comes to short films, there is nobody better than Guneet Monga. After all, the producer brought home an Oscar in 2019, in the Best Documentary Short category for her venture Period. End of Sentence.

Monga’s production house, Sikhya Entertainment - in partnership with Flipkart, is bringing the new original on February 19 on the Flipkart Video app.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Prakash Sikaria, – Head of Growth & Monetisation at Flipkart, said, “Our larger strategy is to make content for mobile. In the current landscape (of video OTT), everyone is going for binge content which typically serves well on the larger screen (television, tablets or computer screens), whereas 80 percent of the consumption is happening on mobile. When we talk about mobile phones, the content is not very powerful. So, we are thinking about how we can bring great actors, great stories in shorter format and this is where the idea of Zindagi inShort came about.”

Mobile-first contentt

According to experts, there are two things Flipkart Video is doing right--- original content and mobile-first strategy.

“Making originals is an expensive affair. In fact, it is more expensive than what is possibly spent on television as originals cost two and a half times more,” said Anita Kotwani, Senior Vice President - New Business, Mindshare India.

However, she adds that it is the originals that aggregate the new users for platforms. “There is a lot of word mouth around new content and that’s how you get more customers interested in a platform,” she said.

Sikaria noted that, while aggregated content helps you serve the diversity in India, there are gaps in this diversity. "One of the big gaps is content made for mobile. So, if you see none of the aggregated content made is either short form or interactive that is the gap we are plugging with originals,” he said.

Even Kotwani thinks that OTT players have to be ready with mobile-first strategy.

A BCG report points out that Indian smartphone users spent an average of 35.8 minutes per day on video-streaming apps, up 11 percent from 32.4 minutes a year ago in 2018 between April to June.

Many video-streaming players are also experimenting with vertical video format for ease of watching on mobile phones.

Along with mobile content and originals, Flipkart Video will also focus on regional content but is first experimenting with Hindi as a language with originals. “We want to set a format with Hindi and then replicate with other languages,” said Sikaria.

In terms of genre, the platform will be focusing on unprepared reality shows. “From a digital domain, this space is not done well. There is active viewing in reality shows, he said.

And, it looks like there will be more announcements in this space by Flipkart in the next 50 to 90 days.

Since the launch of Flipkart Video, people have been wondering about the need for an e-commerce player to go the video OTT way.

Sikaria explained that there is a large population that doesn’t transact online but is passionate about online content.

“This (Flipkart Video) is our way to engage with them deeply and this is why our content is not behind paywall. The idea is how to get a large number of people who are watching content online engage with Flipkart as a platform and then eventually transform into e-commerce shoppers,” he added.

Even Utkarsh Sinha, MD - Bexley Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused early stage deals in tech and media thinks that free to sign on and ad supported are the key innovations by Flipkart. But he added that content is key.