Fleishman is in Trouble review: Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes play exes in this male-centered exploration of divorce and mid-life crisis

Narendra Banad
Nov 20, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

FX’s adaptation of Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s novel is funny and affecting, but not compelling enough in the early episodes beyond the performances and Lizzy Caplan’s excellent narration.

Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg in 'Fleishman is in Trouble.' (Image copyright FX)

Divorce is hard; marriage is even harder. Even someone who hasn’t been through either knows that to be true. FX’s new show Fleishman Is In Trouble explores that idea while stopping every once in a while to take potshots at Upper East Side snobbery in New York City, dating apps, and the idea of navigating both of those while being Jewish.

Fleishman Is In Trouble centres on Toby Fleishman, a recently divorced doctor who seems to be enjoying his new-found success on dating apps. His life is turned upside down when his ex-wife Rachel disappears, leaving him in charge of their two kids. As he struggles to balance his job, childcare, and the endless stream of women, he reflects on the choices he made in his marriage and tries to understand what brought him to this juncture in his life.

The show is based on the 2019 book of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a former journalist who specialized in celebrity profiles. Brodesser-Akner adapted the book for television after FX won a bidding war for the rights.

Fleishman is played by Jesse Eisenberg who deftly skirts the line between sympathetic and obnoxious. Eisenberg has always been adept at playing dislikable characters as we've seen in The Social Network and others. Here he gets to balance that with a different side of himself - a struggling dad who is trying to make sense of the mess that is his life. Claire Danes plays Toby’s ex-wife, Rachel, who runs a successful talent agency, having represented Presidentrix, a Hamilton-like smash. Danes has only appeared in flashbacks so far, and is more than capable of carrying the emotional weight of the fractured marriage in her limited screen time.

Toby’s friends, Seth and Libby, are played by Adam Brody and Lizzy Caplan, respectively. Brody plays dudebro Seth to perfection, egging Toby on in his various sexcapades. Caplan’s Libby is the most interesting character in the first two episodes. The show gets immediately more captivating the moment she appears on screen. A stand-in for Brodesser-Akner, Libby plays a magazine writer who stopped her career to become a New Jersey housewife.