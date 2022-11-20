Fleishman is in Trouble review: Jesse Eisenberg & Claire Danes play exes in this male-centered exploration of divorce and mid-life crisis

Divorce is hard; marriage is even harder. Even someone who hasn’t been through either knows that to be true. FX’s new show Fleishman Is In Trouble explores that idea while stopping every once in a while to take potshots at Upper East Side snobbery in New York City, dating apps, and the idea of navigating both of those while being Jewish.

Fleishman Is In Trouble centres on Toby Fleishman, a recently divorced doctor who seems to be enjoying his new-found success on dating apps. His life is turned upside down when his ex-wife Rachel disappears, leaving him in charge of their two kids. As he struggles to balance his job, childcare, and the endless stream of women, he reflects on the choices he made in his marriage and tries to understand what brought him to this juncture in his life.

The show is based on the 2019 book of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, a former journalist who specialized in celebrity profiles. Brodesser-Akner adapted the book for television after FX won a bidding war for the rights.

Fleishman is played by Jesse Eisenberg who deftly skirts the line between sympathetic and obnoxious. Eisenberg has always been adept at playing dislikable characters as we've seen in The Social Network and others. Here he gets to balance that with a different side of himself - a struggling dad who is trying to make sense of the mess that is his life. Claire Danes plays Toby’s ex-wife, Rachel, who runs a successful talent agency, having represented Presidentrix, a Hamilton-like smash. Danes has only appeared in flashbacks so far, and is more than capable of carrying the emotional weight of the fractured marriage in her limited screen time.

Toby’s friends, Seth and Libby, are played by Adam Brody and Lizzy Caplan, respectively. Brody plays dudebro Seth to perfection, egging Toby on in his various sexcapades. Caplan’s Libby is the most interesting character in the first two episodes. The show gets immediately more captivating the moment she appears on screen. A stand-in for Brodesser-Akner, Libby plays a magazine writer who stopped her career to become a New Jersey housewife.

Libby also provides the sardonic voiceover to all of Toby’s antics. On the one hand, Caplan’s voiceover is the best part of the show, softening Toby’s obnoxiousness and making him palatable. On the other hand, it’s unclear whether the voiceover is meant to be Toby’s inner monologue or Libby’s interpretation of his actions, frequently switching between the two. And neither option makes a lot of sense, at least in the first couple of installments. Hopefully, this gets addressed in a later episode. The pilot episode was directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton of Little Miss Sunshine fame. They employ a disorienting but apt visual motif to begin and end the pilot - the camera starts in an upside down position before turning right side up, and the pilot ends with the camera slowly turning upside down again before fading to black. It’s on-the-nose with the topsy-turvy metaphor, but it’s playful and effective. It carries into the second episode and will hopefully be an ongoing part of the visual language of the show. Faris and Dayton are no strangers to family dysfunction and flawed individuals, setting up the stakes swiftly while also sketching out minor but significant characters like the two kids. The show is not shy about Fleishman’s horniness, and continues to double down as it goes along. The scenes spoofing modern internet culture are funny and biting, but the raunchiness is starting to overstay its welcome - unless Brodesser-Akner has something more meaningful to say about it in later episodes. The fact that there is a parade of women who want to bed Fleishman is as puzzling to him as it is to the audience. Special mention goes to Lizzy Caplan for anchoring the show with her narration. Her Libby is going through her own mid-life crisis that Toby is oblivious to. Libby’s lawyer husband played by Josh Radnor of How I Met Your Mother has barely a couple of lines in the first two episodes but will no doubt have more of an arc in later episodes. The flashback scenes set during the crumbling of the marriage are well written and incisive, showing why some clashes and disagreements are too fundamental to overcome. Unfortunately, it’s not really evident what Toby and Rachel saw in each other in the first place. For the story to really work, the show will need to go further back in the next few episodes and get the audience to invest in the marriage. As with all one-sided stories, the other shoe must drop at some point, showing us Rachel’s side of the story. Though with Toby already being so much of a jerk, it’s unlikely to be much of a reveal or a shock. At this point, we would rather watch the Libby Is In Trouble show.

Narendra Banad is an independent journalist. Views expressed are personal.

