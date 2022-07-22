English
    First look of Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' released

    The biopic of physicist J Robert Oppenheimer is set for release in 2023.

    PTI
    July 22, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
    Oppenheimer will star Cilian Murphy in the titular role. (Image credit: Universal Pictures/Facebook)

    Universal Pictures has released the first poster of Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film Oppenheimer, starring Cilian Murphy as the titular theoretical physicist regarded as one of the fathers of the atom bomb.

    The key art, embossed with the tagline 'The World Forever Changes', was shared by the studio on the film's official Twitter on Thursday.

    The poster puts Murphy's Oppenheimer front and centre as the audience is only able to see his silhouette walk through a site rocked by an atomic explosion.

    Fronted by Murphy, the Oppenheimer biopic also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, and Florence Pugh in leading roles.

    Oppenheimer is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

    Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Michael Angarano, Matthias Schweighofer, Gary Oldman, Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont, Devon Bostick and Trond Fausa, among others also round out the cast of the film.

    Nolan's last directorial was the globe-trotting sci-fi action thriller Tenet  which was released in 2020.
    Tags: #Christopher Nolan #Oppenheimer #Universal Pictures
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 04:06 pm
