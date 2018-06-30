First half of 2018 adds Rs 1,500cr to Indian coffers with more than 9 hits, likely to touch Rs 1,700cr

Hopes are riding high on Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju to close the first half of 2018 with a bang and it looks like the film is doing just that with opening collections coming at Rs 30-32 crore, according to early estimates.

Ranbir-Kapoor starrer Sanju is another feather in the cap for the half-year performance of 2018, which has been going strong with the first five months getting as many as nine box office hits and a total coming close to Rs 1,000 crore.

And before the close of H1 2018, movies have more to add to the total. According to trade pundits, Bollywood has ensured Rs 1,500 crore in the first half of 2018 and this could go as high as Rs 1,700 crore thanks to Sanju’s strong performance.

Apart from Bollywood, Hollywood too has added its fair share in the overall India collections in the first six months of 2018 with films like Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Deadpool 2 and Incredibles 2 adding huge sums to the Indian coffers.

The film industry has scored more in the first half of 2018 in comparison to the H1 of previous two years.

In 2016, during the first half, there were only two films that managed to go past the Rs 100-crore mark. Both of these were Akshay Kumar-starrers, Airlift and Housefull 3.

2017 witnessed a slightly better performance during the same timeframe in 2017 when five films entered the Rs 100-crore club including Raees, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil.

But 2017 had some respite due to magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had raked in more than Rs 500 crore in India.

This year, there were a host of movies that turned out successful ventures, scoring Rs 100 crore or more. Padmaavat, Baaghi 2, Race 3, Raazi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raid all entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. And the industry is confident that Sanju will join the list, bringing the total to seven.

The business from small and medium ticket films came as a surprise and contributed towards achieving the huge total of Rs 1,500 crore. Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran and 102 Not Out have all gone past the Rs 50 crore mark and Rani Mukherjee's Hichki came close too.

These films are a proof that the industry does not have to rely only on big ticket Rs 100-crore club films.

H1 report card

2016 – Rs 1,100 crore

2017 – Rs 1,000 crore

2018 – Rs 1,500 crore

With a successful first half, it looks like 2018 is going to be a good year for the Indian film industry as traditionally, the second half of the year is more productive than the first half since there are major holiday releases.

And the lineup for the second half looks promising enough to rake in moolah at the box office.