Filmmakers queuing up to make biopics on Jayalalithaa: Report

Apart from two biopics already announced, a third one might also see the light with a veteran filmmaker keen on bringing the iconic leader's to the big screen.
The life and times of J Jayalalithaa has caught the interest of many filmmakers as they seek to make biopics on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.
According to a report by The Hindu, one biopic was announced on August 15, and another was announced by A Priyadarshini of Papertale Pictures on August 16. Both the films are slated to release in 2019.
The report also mentions another veteran filmmaker's keen desire to make a film on Jayalalithaa’s life.
Vibri Media expects to produce one of the biopics made by filmmaker Vijay.
“The film is entirely producer Vishnu's vision. When they approached me, I took it up because she was an inspirational figure. Currently, we are speaking to people who were close to her for research,” Vijay, who is known for directing the period drama Madarasapattinam, told the newspaper.
Producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri of Vibri Media, told the newspaper, “We, as producers, have a vision on what the film needs to be. It will be about vulnerable woman.”
According to the report, producer and director Priyadarshini of Papertale Pictures, claims to have four scripts ready, each focusing on a separate aspect of Jayalalithaa’s life. She said that they are planning to make the biopic, to inspire the people.
“It is very difficult to make a film about her life without really going back in time to the first years of the Dravidian movement," said Priyadarshini, stressing on the need to understand Periyar, Kalaignar, MGR and others to make a biopic on Jayalalithaa.