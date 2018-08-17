Filmmakers queuing up to make biopics on Jayalalithaa: Report

The life and times of J Jayalalithaa has caught the interest of many filmmakers as they seek to make biopics on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

According to a report by The Hindu, one biopic was announced on August 15, and another was announced by A Priyadarshini of Papertale Pictures on August 16. Both the films are slated to release in 2019.

The report also mentions another veteran filmmaker's keen desire to make a film on Jayalalithaa’s life.

Vibri Media expects to produce one of the biopics made by filmmaker Vijay.

“The film is entirely producer Vishnu's vision. When they approached me, I took it up because she was an inspirational figure. Currently, we are speaking to people who were close to her for research,” Vijay, who is known for directing the period drama Madarasapattinam, told the newspaper.