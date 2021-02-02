Film sector finds a mention in Budget 2021, but industry unsure how it helps

Here’s the good news. The film industry found a mention in Union Budget 2021 under the customs duty rate changes, where temporary import of costumes and props by film-makers has been exempted.

“Exemption to temporary imports of costumes and props by film-makers,” is what the text said. But there’s a problem. Nobody knows what to make of it. Filmmaker and producer Akshay Bardapurkar said the exemption will hardly make a difference.

“It’s good but not a relief that a filmmaker would be excited about. The film world is made up of different crafts and costume is one of them. Only if a story is driven by exemplary costume work, like in a period drama, will it help,” he said.

However, he added: “I am not sure if anything is ever imported. India is known for being the best in textiles. So, I really doubt if this move will help on a large scale. Nowadays, movies are being made with smaller budgets and the OTT stories are also localised. So, I don't know why and how any foreign props or foreign dress material will help in reducing the budget of a film. So, clearly not a great moment for the industry.”

Theatre owners were expecting some financial help from Union Budget 2021 but were left disappointed.

From February 1, the day the Budget was presented, exhibitors got major relief in the form of admission expansion in theatres to 100 percent, but that alone will not be enough for them to survive. The lack of tentpole (big budget) content still persists for exhibitors. Big Bollywood ventures are not expected to release before April and for many exhibitors, especially single-screen cinemas, it will be challenging to survive till then with fewer footfalls in theatres.

Amit Sharma, MD, Miraj Cinemas, pointed at the many challenges exhibitors are facing. “We are in the dying stage and no banks are giving us any kind of lending even after 100 percent collateral. They (banks) have put the exhibition industry in the negative list. If the government had provided us cash like they helped MSMEs by providing cheap loans, that would have helped the exhibitors.”

Sharma also said that a tax rebate for starting new properties/ screens would have been helpful.