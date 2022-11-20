Film Review | Florence Pugh is riveting as the voice of science in the period drama 'The Wonder'

A still from 'The Wonder' (2022).

Faith vs Science — the age-old question is revisited in Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, who looks at it through the lens of storytelling. Florence Pugh unleashes a powerful performance as a Nightingale nurse who is brought in to observe one of the so-called fasting girls in 19th century Ireland who claimed to subsist on "manna from Heaven".

The Wonder is based on the 2016 book of the same name by Emma Donoghue, and adapted by Donoghue, Lelio and Alice Birch. The film follows an English nurse, Elizabeth "Lib" Wright, who is sent to Ireland in 1862 to observe and report on Anna O’Donnell, a young girl who claims she has not eaten in four months. Wright the sceptic is partnered with Sister Michael, who represents the faith side of this observation, and they take turns observing the girl for a period of 14 days.

Pugh’s Wright arrives in the village and is met by "the committee" — a self-appointed group of men from the town consisting of the doctor, the priest, a town elder and a landlord. It’s unspoken but clear at the outset that the desired outcome of this observation, or the watch as they call it, is not to question but to endorse the young girl’s claims.

Nurse Wright starts the watch maintaining a professional distance, but as the days go by, she begins to warm to Anna played affectingly by Kila Lord Cassidy. Wright eventually reveals that she was called Lib by her family and asks Anna to do the same. These scenes are played effectively, and Wright slowly begins to believe that Anna herself is sincere about her claims. Meanwhile, Lib is hiding some dark secrets of her own, taking morphine every night to be able to sleep. Lib claims to be a widow, but it is soon revealed that her husband left her shortly after the death of their new-born baby.

After a few days, Wright bars the religious O’Donnell family from touching their daughter, and Anna slowly begins to weaken and fall sick. Wright correctly surmises that the manna from heaven is actually chewed food that Anna’s mother has been feeding her in the guise of kisses. Upon questioning Anna, she finds out that the girl believes she is paying penance for her older brother’s death by illness. When she goes to the committee with her findings, they refuse to believe her and Wright reluctantly agrees to nurse the dying child until she passes. Lib eventually decides that she cannot sit idly while Anna’s life is being sacrificed in the name of hollow beliefs. She fakes Anna’s death and escapes with her to Australia.

The cast is rounded out by Tom Burke as William Byrne, a local man who works as a journalist and is tasked with writing an article on Anna. Byrne and Wright start by exchanging notes, and eventually develop a relationship. Byrne is instrumental in Anna’s escape and the three form their own makeshift familial unit.

Director Sebastián Lelio, whose previous outing A Fantastic Woman (2017) was the first Chilean film to win the Best Foreign Film Oscar in 2018, comes from a Catholic upbringing himself. He makes his intentions very clear with the opening and closing shots of the film. Viewers would be forgiven for thinking they had clicked on the wrong movie, as this period film begins on a modern soundstage and the camera tracks through production paraphernalia to enter a small set where we are introduced to our protagonist, Nurse Wright. Lelio adopts the same visual language in the last shot as the camera moves away from our characters to reveal the set around them. One’s approach to life is not really a philosophy, but a narrative (maybe, even a fiction) that we tell ourselves, Lelio argues. It’s a powerful statement given the times we live in.

Lelio takes a hard look at the power of beliefs — humanising the stubbornly religious family but not letting them off the hook for the very real consequences of their decisions. The movie also takes a stand on overstepping one’s boundaries — in one disturbing scene, Wright decides to force feed Anna, shoving a tube down her throat only to stop at the last minute as the girl begs her.

At this point, there are no more adjectives to describe Pugh’s mastery of her craft. Her ability to show frustration and steely determination is magical. Only 26, she is already one of the finest actors of her generation and will undoubtedly have a great career. The rest of the cast is more than adequate — peppered with appearances by Ciaran Hinds, Toby Jones, and David Wilmot (last seen in the miniseries Station Eleven, 2021). Kila Lord Cassidy turns in a fine performance opposite Pugh, and this reviewer is eager to see what she does next.

The Wonder is unlikely to change anyone’s mind on the Faith vs Science debate, but it does provide food (pardon the pun) for thought.