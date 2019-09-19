App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Film industry union urges Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan to cancel US event. Here’s why

The singers, who churned out multiple Bollywood chartbusters in the 1990s, were supposed to perform at the ‘Throwback 90’s’ concert being held in the United States on November 17.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik (Wikimedia)
Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik (Wikimedia)

After making actor Diljit Dosanjh postpone his Houston concert organised by a Pakistani national, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan to cancel their US trip on the same ground.

The singers, who churned out multiple Bollywood chartbusters in the 1990s, were supposed to perform at the ‘Throwback 90’s’ concert being held in the United States on November 17. However, news agency ANI reported that the organiser of the event is a Pakistani man, which prompted FWICE to ask them to not attend it.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared FWICE’s notice on Twitter. He wrote: “#FWICE makes an appeal to singers #KumarSanu #UditNarayan & #AlkaYagnik to withdraw from the below-mentioned show in America which is organised by Pakistani national Moazzama Hussain. We hope that all three respected singers will adhere to our requests.”

Close

A part of the letter read: "Back of the tensions prevailing with our neigbours, more so after abrogation of Article 370, FWICE which hold thedignity of our country as paramountly important, has time and again informed the members of the film fraternity to abstain from associating with a Paksitani National in any platform of cultural or professional acitivites in Pakistan or in any part of the world.(sic)"

related news

“Having learnt that you along with you contemporaries are scheduled to perform in the USA on November 17th, 2019, that is organised by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, we at FWICE are requesting for you reversal step that would delink your participation from the said event (sic),” it read.

The letter from the members requested them to “not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures.” The concert arranged by Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain is slated to take part on November 17, 2019.

Notably, the three Bollywood playback singers, however, have not replied to the notice yet.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Bollywood #India #trends

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.