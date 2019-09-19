Film industry union urges Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan to cancel US event. Here’s why

After making actor Diljit Dosanjh postpone his Houston concert organised by a Pakistani national, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has urged singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, and Udit Narayan to cancel their US trip on the same ground.

The singers, who churned out multiple Bollywood chartbusters in the 1990s, were supposed to perform at the ‘Throwback 90’s’ concert being held in the United States on November 17. However, news agency ANI reported that the organiser of the event is a Pakistani man, which prompted FWICE to ask them to not attend it.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared FWICE’s notice on Twitter. He wrote: “#FWICE makes an appeal to singers #KumarSanu #UditNarayan & #AlkaYagnik to withdraw from the below-mentioned show in America which is organised by Pakistani national Moazzama Hussain. We hope that all three respected singers will adhere to our requests.”

A part of the letter read: "Back of the tensions prevailing with our neigbours, more so after abrogation of Article 370, FWICE which hold thedignity of our country as paramountly important, has time and again informed the members of the film fraternity to abstain from associating with a Paksitani National in any platform of cultural or professional acitivites in Pakistan or in any part of the world.(sic)"



#FWICE makes an appeal to singers #KumarSanu #UditNarayan & #AlkaYagnik to withdraw form below mentioned show in America which is organised by a Pak. National Moazzama Hussain. We hope that all the 3 rspctd singers will adhere to our requests. pic.twitter.com/tLJZ0OCj4r

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 18, 2019

“Having learnt that you along with you contemporaries are scheduled to perform in the USA on November 17th, 2019, that is organised by a Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, we at FWICE are requesting for you reversal step that would delink your participation from the said event (sic),” it read.

The letter from the members requested them to “not throw open any ground for disharmony and displeasures.” The concert arranged by Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain is slated to take part on November 17, 2019.