App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Film industry says difficult to get back on track without senior artistes like Amitabh Bachchan

The industry is in a fix over new protocols for shooting in Maharashtra which also bars persons above 65 years of age.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

While the Maharashtra government has allowed film, TV and web series shooting, the state has laid down many conditions for resumption of production.

One such condition is not allowing any person above 65 years of age.

Seeking change for this government resolution, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Close

In its letter, IFTDA mentioned actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Kapur and directors like David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt, among others who are above 65 years and are actively working in the industry.

related news

The association in the letter has said, “This clause is therefore impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry.”

According to Ashoke Pandit, president of IFTDA, not allowing persons above 65 years of age would mean that producers will not be able to hire topmost actors like Amitabh Bachchan.

In fact, there are many films starring Amitabh Bachchan that have to restart shooting.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Jhund is one of the first films to restart production.

Along with Jhund, another highly anticipated movie which stars Bachchan is Brahmastra, that was delayed due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

But it is not just Bachchan whose absence will have an impact on the industry. Pandit said with all the senior actors not able to work, it will be harder to get back on feet.

Along with actors, absence of senior technicians on sets will also have a huge impact in the shooting work.

In the letter, IFTDA has also said that it is not practical to have a doctor and a nurse stationed at each shooting premise as the state is already facing the problem of non-availability of doctors and nurses.

The association has suggested having a doctor and a nurse available area wise at the shooting locations.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Entertainment

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

Migrants returning to Bihar won't be quarantined, despite majority testing positive for COVID-19

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

FMCG companies' revenue to contract by 3% in FY21: CRISIL

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Want to apply for an MSME loan? Here are the steps to follow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.