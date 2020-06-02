Film industry says difficult to get back on track without senior artistes like Amitabh Bachchan

While the Maharashtra government has allowed film, TV and web series shooting, the state has laid down many conditions for resumption of production.

One such condition is not allowing any person above 65 years of age.

Seeking change for this government resolution, the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In its letter, IFTDA mentioned actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, Shakti Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Kapur and directors like David Dhawan, Subhash Ghai, Mahesh Bhatt, among others who are above 65 years and are actively working in the industry.

The association in the letter has said, “This clause is therefore impractical since it would restrict some of the great luminaries of our industry.”

According to Ashoke Pandit, president of IFTDA, not allowing persons above 65 years of age would mean that producers will not be able to hire topmost actors like Amitabh Bachchan.

In fact, there are many films starring Amitabh Bachchan that have to restart shooting.

Reportedly, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn-starrer Jhund is one of the first films to restart production.

Along with Jhund, another highly anticipated movie which stars Bachchan is Brahmastra, that was delayed due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

But it is not just Bachchan whose absence will have an impact on the industry. Pandit said with all the senior actors not able to work, it will be harder to get back on feet.

Along with actors, absence of senior technicians on sets will also have a huge impact in the shooting work.

In the letter, IFTDA has also said that it is not practical to have a doctor and a nurse stationed at each shooting premise as the state is already facing the problem of non-availability of doctors and nurses.

The association has suggested having a doctor and a nurse available area wise at the shooting locations.



