Film industry gets off to flying start in first half of 2018

After a lukewarm 2017, Bollywood is on track for a strong 2018, at least if the first half is anything to go by.

Films are the largest source of entertainment in India and 2018 so far has not disappointed moviegoers by witnessing a plethora of film releases that not only entertained the audiences but also contributed in a significant way to the overall box office collections.

The releases between January to July period not only posted strong revenues but were also able to make or break box office records. In comparison to 2017 which had a total of nine films earning Rs 100 crore or more, the first half of 2018 has already seen seven films achieve this benchmark.

In addition, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju went beyond this feat and entered the coveted Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore clubs.

Sanju, the film with most of the records in its name became the highest grossing film of 2018, earned the title of fastest film to enter the Rs 200 and Rs 300 crore club. But what worked in favour of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju?

Its success can be first attributed to the fact that Sanju belongs to the biopic genre that has turned out to be the new success formula for Bollywood. Biopics had dominated the box office collections in 2016, according to a 2017 KPMG report. From Dangal to MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Neerja all found resonance with the audiences.

Another aspect was brand Rajkumar Hirani who has delivered five films with a 100 percent success rate. With Sanju, Hirani made sure the film did not turn out to be a documentary and added the right amount of humour. After all, Hirani is known to have mastered the art of bringing light-hearted films with socially relevant subjects.

Sanju’s marketing strategies too have been appreciated which has also set the biopic apart from other films in this category. From holding back promotional material between the teaser and the trailer and not bombarding audiences with them, to taking a digital first strategy for promotions, Sanju has rewritten many rules for film promotion.

While Dangal till now stands at the top position as the highest grossing biopic in India, Sanju is inching closer to its target of Rs 374 crore.

Technology too is playing an increasingly important role in creating movies that showcase the entire journey of the film’s protagonist. This includes depicting the protagonist at different ages and integrating the film’s shot footage with actual news, sports or documentary footage seamlessly. Something viewers must have noticed in Sanju too where many of Sanjay Dutt’s real life and movie scenes were recreated. One example includes the iconic college scene from Munna Bhai MBBS.

Although Sanju dominated the domestic box office records, Padmaavat made a mark in the overseas markets by claiming most of the overseas business records. Despite the film ended up in many controversies, it didn’t stop Padmaavat to win audiences’ hearts signaling that period dramas are in vogue.

Some of the notable films in this category include Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Lagaan but Padmaavat is far ahead of them in terms of collections.

Amid films that that swept many records so far this year is medium-ticket film Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety that ranks third in the list of films that made box office records in 2018.

Other box office records include highest earning production house which has been bagged by Fox Star Studios which released Sanju, highest grossing male and female celebrities claimed by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone for Sanju and Padmaavat, respectively.