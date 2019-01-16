Film industry bets big on mega budget movies, considers it the way forward

When Indian films started embracing technology in the last few years, it gave rise to high concept films.

Then, the success of Baahubali series gave valuable lessons. The need is for a spectacle which can open in as many screens as possible across languages and borders. Baahubali confirmed the Hollywood strategy of big budget films where the story, character and/or viewing experience is of paramount importance to drive audiences.

However, when Bollywood’s two big budget ventures, Thugs of Hindostan and Zero failed to bring audiences to theatres, a question was raised whether India was ready to take such big risks. While this remains an ongoing debate, the industry in 2019 is all set to deliver big budget ventures.

With estimated budgets ranging from Rs 300 crore to Rs 125 crore to Rs 150 crore, films like Saaho, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Kalank, among others will hit theatres this year. Industry players say such films are need of the hour. According to them, big-ticket films provide viewers with spectacular cinematic experience which draws movie-goers to theatres.

While 2018 was a year of small films, industry insiders believe that big screen spectacles are huge contributors in increasing admissions to theatres. They also regard such projects as event films due to their high production value and eye-catching visuals. They are also of the opinion that these films are the way ahead for the Indian film industry.

But the question remains whether such large budgets can be justified especially when these films tank at the box office.

Talking to Moneycontrol and analysing 2018’s movie business, film trade analyst, Joginder Tuteja said, “There were two failures last year Thugs of Hindostan and Zero. As for Race 3, producers still made money. Other big budget films did well. In 2019, we have Manikarnika, Kesari, Kalank, Brahmastra, Saho and Housefull 4."

"So, it is always good to have small budget films do well but big budget films are also needed. It is unfortunate that some of them did not do well but Sanju did Rs 300 crore, Padmaavat made Rs 250 crore which is good because then there is constant money that is churning. You need to make investments in resources. If someone is making a Rs 300 crore film, which includes sets and technicians, so it is a business you are investing in. So, you cannot just invest in small business and stop investing in big businesses just because of couple of failures,” Tuteja added.

While Hollywood offers many big budget spectacles in a year, Bollywood restricts itself to seven to eight such offerings. They are mostly produced by big banners that ensure a balanced mix of small medium and big-size films. This means that it is a mixed bag for them at the end of the year in terms of profits and losses.

“In 2019, most of the big budget films are being made by Karan Johar, Yash Raj Films or Sajid Nadiadwala. These are the three filmmakers that are traditionally known to make big budget films. Except of 1-2 failures they have done so well all this while,” Tuteja said.

On whether the industry learnt its lesson after the lacklustre performance of two major films, Tuteja said that “the industry learnt its lesson in 2016-2017 and that is why there were so many good films that came in 2018.”

However, there still remains certain aspects that the industry needs to work on. First is high star remuneration that eats up a big portion of the budget which is not the case in Hollywood. Modest salaries give better opportunities to work on important factors like visual effects, sets and an experience that cannot be viewed at home.

No matter what the size of the budget is, film experts opine that for every film, a strong storyline is a must.

In addition, experts say that there is no denying that with bigger budgets come bigger risks but when the risks are calculated it will guarantee success.

Shortcomings in the exhibition space is a huge hurdle for big screen spectacles. India works with 8,000 odd theatres divided between single screens and multiplexes. This poses a big a problem as there are not enough screens to draw maximum profits especially for big-budget films.

But the trend of investing in big size films is here to stay. Apart from period and action films, 2019 will also see a superhero fantasy film, part of a trilogy, titled Brahmastra, featuring the biggies of Bollywood.