Film fest pick: The Kashmir film you haven’t heard of

A still from Prabhash Chandra's 'I'm Not the River Jhelum', which premiered at the 26th Kerala International Film Festival.

In Prabhash Chandra’s I’m Not the River Jhelum, Kashmir is a frame of mind, a collective psyche; and its elliptical, spellbinding sequences are like fragments from an explosion of fear.

The film, which premiered at the international competition section of the 26th Kerala International Film Festival last month, got its director, 31-year-old Prabhash Chandra, the FFSI KR Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director from India. Chandra now takes his film to the Kolkata International Film Festival, where it will be screened on April 27 and 29.

Prabhash Chandra crowdfunded the film.

Combining a shred of a story between a young woman Afeefa and her uncle who teaches her science and astronomy inside what appears to be a old, broken, decrepit home, with performances, poetry, images of street cul-de-sacs, snow-crusted landscapes, and the river Jhelum captured with a languorously moving camera, Chandra creates an impressionistic capsule of a grief-stricken, terrified Kashmir Valley.

A nuclear scientist who became a theatre director in Delhi after moving to the capital from Hajipur, Bihar, to pursue higher studies, Chandra shows steely control in the way he orchestrates all the disparate elements in his film. Afeefa’s bursts of casual laughter and curiosity about worlds far away from Kashmir where they live in fear and seclusion are too short-lived to be of any consequence, but they gently emphasise the greater tragedy of a people reigned in, trapped and insulated.

The film’s primary focus is not the war itself. It’s the people who are caught up in it. The conflict is subtle and unseen, the rat-a-tat-tat of gunfire rarely punctuating scenes for dramatic effect. Chandra’s preoccupation is in showing, not telling—the film has very few dialogues. Raw emotions like fear, anger and sorrow are visualised, not articulated. He shows how war changes everything: behaviour, relationships, the meaning of life. The camera, fluid and unhurried in the hands of cinematographers Anuj Chopra and Pratik D. Bhalawala, records a world in which you become aware as the audience that the recording may end at any moment.

Like Bollywood films set in Kashmir before the insurgency, I’m Not the River Jhelum has lakes, pine, deodar and chinar backwoods, and snow-clad mountains, but they wear a shroud of melancholia—the film’s tone and hue are cold, foggy and grey.

Featuring the Kashmiri performance artist Inder Salim as well as actors from Kashmir, Delhi and Gujarat—Amba Suhasini K. Jhala, Lokesh Jain, Hiba Qamar, Anand Kumar, Gandharv Dewan, Farooq Bilal Fazli and Syeda Hameed—Chandra’s expertise in theatre contributed to workshop-funnelled performances in which the silences are more eloquent than words.

Thirty-one-year-old Chandra says, “In life too, my sense of time moves very slow. The film reflects that.”

Poetry by Jagan Nath Azad, Tagore and other poets, narrative tenets from Brecht and Manto, a terrific sound design by Manoj Sikka, and editing by Paresh Kamdaar who was also Chandra’s mentor in the project make this film singularly experimental—more emotion-driven than ideas-driven. Chandra’s main collaborator in the film is Sukriti Khurana, a playwright and theatre director who is a co-producer and production designer in the film.

I’m Not the River Jhelum is a disturbing, often absurdist vision of Kashmir, but certainly one that wouldn’t leave its audience indifferent.

Chandra’s story—from Hajipur to Kashmir—is one of dogged pursuit to be a storyteller. He studied physics and later nuclear science in Delhi University, while his attention and passion for theatre solidified in the university’s drama societies.

“Like any middle-class parent in Bihar, my parents were never a support when it came to my interest in theatre and filmmaking, so I had to study science to be able to get out of Bihar,” Chandra says.

A self-taught theatre and film director, Chandra’s cinematic influences are Andrei Tarkovsky and Mani Kaul. For a couple of years, Chandra lived in Mumbai, having enrolled in a PhD at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. The time in Mumbai was spent mostly in theatre hubs. He returned to Delhi with more experience in directing theatre and started doing workshops all over the country.

“One such workshop took me to Srinagar in 2014. I saw that children or teenagers there were unlike any I had worked with. Their silences drew me to their realities and lives. And I kept going back. I could not be unaffected by what I saw and experienced there. I kept journalling every experience,” Chandra says.

His script for I’m Not the River Jhelum is a distillation of those journal entries. After Article 370 was abrogated, Chandra became more determined to shoot the film. The Centre’s decision to revoke the special status that Article 370 gave Kashmir is eerily present in the narrative, but it doesn’t make a grand or overly obvious statement about it.

Chandra, who crowdfunded the film, is now sending it to festivals around the world with the Rs50,000 prize that he received at the Kerala International Film Festival.





