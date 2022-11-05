FIFA World Cup 2022: 11 films to watch during the sporting event

Gurinder Chadha's 'Bend it Like Beckham' (2002).

"My coach said I run like a girl, and I said if he ran a little faster he could too." The famous quote is by legendary American footballer Mia Hamm, who won two World Cups and as many Olympic gold medals before she retired in 2004 after an extraordinary two decade-long career. Deadpan comments like Hamm's make sports resemble life. The feature of football with its endearing and exasperating moments filled with emotion, drama and suspense has attracted filmmakers to the beautiful game for over a century.

The fascination of cinema with football has produced memorable movies such as the Pele-starring Escape to Victory (1981), Gurinder Chadha's Bend It Like Beckham (2002), an immigrant footballer's story in Goal! (2005) and the martial-arts drama Shaolin Soccer (2001). The earliest football film can be traced to two years after the Lumière brothers introduced the moving cinema. One of the finest films around the beautiful game from the silent era is a 1927 German production Die elf Teufel (The Eleven Devils), about a club of factory workers pitted against a rich men's team. English football inspired works like The Damned United (2009), the story of Leeds United coach Brian Clough, the greatest manager England never had, and Ken Loach's Looking for Eric (2009), about Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and a horde of hooligans, which also has the French man's famous quote, "I am not a man, I am Cantona".

The dreaded Colombian drug cartel featured in The Two Escobars (2010), the tragic tale of the national team goalkeeper Andrés Escobar who was murdered for scoring an own goal in the 1994 World Cup. There have been countless movies made on Pelé, including the powerful Netflix documentary, Pelé, released last year, and Diego Maradona, notably Emir Kusturica's Maradona by Kusturica (2008) and Asif Kapadia's Diego Maradona (2019) that the Argentinian simply ignored because he didn't like being described in it as a "hustler". Fake news and post-truth were the focus of the Brazilian documentary Kaiser: The Greatest Footballer Never to Play Football (2018), about Carlos Henrique Raposo, nicknamed Kaiser because he resembled German football great Franz Beckenbauer. For over two decades, the conman Raposo was a member of top clubs Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo without having ever played a game.

Animated movies have been made on football, short films, and even an art installation on screen — Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait (2006). Directed by two artists — one of them the Turner Prize-winning Scottish artist Douglas Gordon — who filmed a whole match, between Real Madrid and Villarreal with a dozen cameras turned only on Zinedine Zidane. Another was filmed on Robben Island about how inmates ran a prison football league to keep their spirits alive during the apartheid regime in South Africa. Produced by Indian-origin South African Anant Singh, More Than Just a Game (2007) showed Nelson Mandela's cell though he didn't play in the league, but his fellow prisoner and former South African president Jacob Zuma was a referee. The Robben Island's Makana Football Association, which ran the prison football league, incidentally is an honorary FIFA member today.

Films around football, which straddle stories of freedom, gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights, make for a long list, but for the FIFA World Cup 2022, our recommendations are eleven movies made in different continents dealing with dreams and passion of famous as well as ordinary individuals, on and off the pitch and within and outside football.

1. Captains | The Chosen Few (2022)

The eight-part series available on Netflix and FIFA's streaming platform FIFA+ documents the journey of the captains of six countries as they battle to secure qualification for FIFA World Cup 2022. As many as 200 countries vie for a place in the 32-team World Cup. The long qualification process is filled with triumph and pain. The film tells the stories of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon), Thiago Silva (Brazil), Luka Modrić (Croatia), Hassan Maatouk (Lebanon), Brian Kaltak (Vanuatu), and Andre Blake (Jamaica), all leaders in their own distinct ways.

2. Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)

Released early this year, the Netflix limited series focuses on the life and career of Neymar Jr. who football fans around the world love or hate for his jaw-dropping skills or play-acting. The three-episode documentary begins with the Brazilian superstar admitting he feels uncomfortable with the adverse reaction he evokes from football lovers. The series, which has Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé showering praises on their fellow Paris Saint-Germain star, takes its title from a comment by Neymar's Barcelona and Brazil teammate Dani Alves: "He's in constant chaos, you know? He often creates it. Sometimes, he actually seeks it. Because it seems like he enjoys the perfect chaos."

3. Sudani from Nigeria (2018)

Football lovers can't stop watching this much-loved Malayalam movie again and again since its release four years ago. Set in Malappuram district, Kerala's football capital, the debut feature of Zakariya Mohammed follows a run-down club playing a seven-a-side tournament. Without wins and money, the club recruits three players from Nigeria to shore up its shrinking fortunes. Available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the film with its humbling humanism explores the bond between the club's manager, Majeed, and Samuel, one of the Nigerian players.

4. Streetkids United 3: The Road to Moscow (2019)

A Netherlands-UK production, the documentary tells the story of nine Indian girls representing their country at the Street Child World Cup 2018 in Moscow ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Directed by Dutch filmmaker Jacco Groen, the film turns the camera on the street children from India who go from being victims of abuse to international sportspersons for a fortnight. First made during the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa, it also had a Brazil World Cup edition. The new Streetkids United movie available on Amazon Prime Video, is aimed at highlighting the suffering of 150 million children who survive on the streets globally.

5. Maradona: Blessed Dream (2021)

The 10-part Amazon original series is a fictionalised account of one of the greatest footballers of all time. The series begins in the slums of Villa Fiorito in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires where a nine-year-old Diego Maradona impresses a local coach with his lightning dribble. His working class parents and four sisters watch the young boy announce in a TV interview his dream of playing in the World Cup. The series, available on Amazon Prime Video, shows Maradona's rise to fame from his debut for his country at 18 to playing for Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli. It portrays his vulnerabilities and addiction woes while ending with Argentina's famous World Cup victory in Mexico in 1986.

6. The Soccer Football Movie (2022)

Releasing on Netflix on November 9, the animated film is about four young football superfans teaming up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent. The film stars American footballer Megan Rapinoe, the Golden Ball winner of the 2019 Women's World Cup, and the maverick Swedish player Zlatan Ibrahimović. Directed by The Angry Beavers and Space Jam creator Mitch Schauer, the film is an ideal addition to the football mania surrounding World Cup 2022.

7. Terim (2022)

Former Turkish national team and Galatasaray player and manager Fatih Terim is an iconic coach revered by the international sports world. Nicknamed Emperor for his enduring spirit, Terim also played for the Italian clubs Milan and Florentina. The new four-episode documentary series on Netflix provides a peep into his influential playing and managerial career.

8. Fan of Amoory (2018)

This UAE feature directed by Bollywood-inspired Emirati filmmaker Amer Salmeen Al Murry reflects the enthusiasm of young people in West Asia for the beautiful game. Streaming on Netflix, the film tells the story of a young boy, who wants to emulate his hero, Omar Abdulrahman — nicknamed Amoory — a celebrated Arab footballer in real life. The boy, also named Amoory, goes against the wishes of his wealthy parents to pursue his dream of playing professional football.

9. Egaro: The Eleven (2011)

In 1911, Mohun Bagan defeated a British team, the East Yorkshire Regiment, considered a landmark event in the history of Indian football. It was the same year the colonial powers moved their capital from the then Calcutta to Delhi. Directed by Arun Roy, the Bengali feature film streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is as much about politics as it is about sports. Freedom fighters, revolutionaries and football players fill the screens in the film whose release coincided with the centenary of the Mohun Bagan victory.

10. Becoming Champions (2018)

The Mexican documentary series on Netflix by director-producer Sandro Halphen explores the triumphs of the countries that have won the FIFA World Cup so far, from Uruguay, the first winner in 1930, to France, who won the 2018 Russia World Cup. In Uruguay, every local match is a World Cup final. The first episode kicks off with the quarter-final match between Uruguay and Ghana, which features the infamous handball by Luis Suárez that denied the African nation its place in the 2010 South Africa World Cup semi-finals. The episode about England, titled You Win Only Once?, features their 1966 victory against Germany at Wembley.

11. Bigil (2019)