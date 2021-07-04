MARKET NEWS

Female actors considered 'difficult' when they ask more money : Taapsee Pannu on pay disparity in Bollywood

Pannu also talked about women-centric films being made on a lower budget, and how the audience is responsible for it as well.

Moneycontrol News
July 04, 2021 / 11:03 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu whose film 'Haseen Dilruba', recently released on Netflix commented on the gender pay disparity that exists in the Hindi film industry, reported Hindustan Times.

She remarked that female actors are considered 'difficult' when they ask for more money, while if a male actor hikes his fee, it is considered a sign of success.

"If a female actor asks more, she is termed difficult and problematic and if a man asks more it’s a mark of his success. Difference is, the men who started with me earn 3-5 times more than what I do. And the gap keeps increasing as we go in higher star category, said Pannu, reported Hindustan Times.

Pannu also talked about women-centric films being made on a lower budget, and how the audience is responsible for it as well. She said that the audience does not celebrate female actors as much as male actors, resulting in lower box office collections for women-centric films.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Vinil Mathew’s Haseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. She plays a woman who becomes the prime suspect after her husband dies in a cylinder explosion. The film, released on Netflix, has received mixed reviews.
