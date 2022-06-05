'Feels Like Home' actor Anshuman Malhotra: Every new role is a reset for us, and we are learning with every performance

Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra in 'Feels Like Home'. (Series poster via Twitter/Lionsgate)

When four boys move into a bachelor pad, can you expect anything but chaos? Feels Like Home, a new series on Lionsgate Play focuses on the lives of four boys who become housemates. Directed by Sahir Raza, the series stars Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja and Anshuman Malhotra as the boys whose experiences in Banchhod Niwas will gradually convert them to men.

Kammani (last seen in Jersey), Kaushal (in his acting debut) and Malhotra (The Final Call), who are all in their 20s, spoke about the making of the show, their characters and the themes tackled by this comic drama releasing on June 10, 2022.

What makes a place feel like home?

Vishnu: I think we all agree that a feeling of home is a place without judgement. A house is a place you can touch but home is a feeling, and a house becomes a home with people, where you can act freely, sit and talk openly. It's your safe space.

Beyond the parties, squabbles, bromance, teasing – which seem to be of a bachelor pad – are there things about these four housemates and their antics that will surprise us?

Anshuman: Definitely. That’s why in the trailer we have only shown a little bit of what the youth does, but the show is also about how priorities change. A guy will party in the first and second year but then he has to quickly realise that there is not that much time in college before life happens. Each character in the show is at a different stage. I play Sameer who is very sincere. He’s a poet who has been raised by a single parent (father) who is from the army. His father didn’t appreciate his poetry and so Sameer has a fear of sharing his verse. How he gets rid of this fear, that's his journey.

Vishnu: When I went from Chandigarh to Delhi (for) the first time, I saw that people live very properly. They dress well to go to work, etc. So you have this compulsive need to be accepted and therefore you overdo things a bit. My character, Avinash, also wants everyone to like him and through his insecurities he gets better. The show tackles all this in a comic and dramatic way.

Preet: The show is not at all about just parties, masti, drinking and hanging around. That is a part of it and at that age it does happen more often, but slowly we realise that with freedom comes responsibility. For example, my character Lakshya has very questionable hygiene and lives in a mess. In one episode we show how I am not even capable of taking care of the pet iguana that we have adopted. The house is so dirty that the pet goes missing in the mess. That's when I realise we live in such a bad state that even the pet cannot survive.

Have any of you ever lived the bachelor life? If so, what was the best thing and the worst thing about it?

Anshuman: I did live with three-four friends and things would be equally bad. My friend and I were like Avi and Lakshya, we didn't bother about anything. Like if there are dirty dishes in the kitchen, then we won't wash them. We would just shut the door to cut off the smell till the cleaning lady came. The best thing about that experience was the freedom I got after leaving my family house and the worst thing was getting very influenced by my friends, which is why I had to move out very soon.

Vishnu: When I moved to Delhi, I lived in a studio apartment with a friend. It was the first time that either one of us had lived independently. Our salaries were at the lower end of the spectrum so we didn't have much spending power and didn't party. The best thing was that the experience taught me how to be organised because otherwise I would not be able to do my work, which is making videos, which is my passion and how I make a living.

Preet: I was a pampered son, and I also started working as a child actor. So the closest thing to staying with friends was going to school or college camps.

Preet and Anshuman, you worked together before in Hum Chaar (2019). What was it like breaking ice with Vishnu and Mihir?

Preet: There was no breaking ice, but directly breaking heads. We met in workshops which were intense and involved emotional exercises. So we started feeling like brothers more than friends. But just like in life you are fonder of some brothers than others, we are no different.

Vishnu, this is your first acting experience. Did you have to learn or unlearn anything to switch from content creator to actor?

It was very different. Social media is very over the top. You have to be funny all the time. The biggest learning was that it’s ok to take your time and as an actor you don't have to rush anything, which is something I had to unlearn as well. I have anxiety, which also contributes to the performance, so the workshops really helped me focus on my breath, taught me to take my time and emote only when I felt like emoting as an actor. It was a very good learning experience.

How would you describe Feels Like Home?

Anshuman: There is something for every age group. Even parents can learn something about what their children do outside the house. Many parents and children don’t share a rapport or understanding. Some parents just think that the child should be sincere and hardworking.

Vishnu: Yes, sometimes something as simple as being able to tell them I don't know what I want to do in life is enough. That’s my character's relationship with his father. It’s a complex relationship where Avi wants to make his father proud but is just not able to. The show also touches on how past mistakes can be corrected by both sides, to show kids the right path so that when they grow up they can be better parents.

Preet: Having said that, it's a lighthearted, simple and relatable show which will hopefully have audiences laughing and crying with us.

Like your characters, do you think you are also transitioning from boys to men, when it comes to roles and work as entertainers/actors?

Anshuman (27 years old): The only thing stopping me from playing a mature guy is getting a proper beard growth. I get sparse growth and I am hoping in a year or two my teenage years end.

Preet (26 years old): I have kept my beard so people connect me with my role in Jersey in which I played a 30-year-old man (Shahid Kapoor’s son). I am happy I am getting to play this age group for as long as I can because a time will come when we will no longer fit into a youthful show.

Vishnu (24 years old): This is my first time and I am just dipping my toes into this. My only goal with this career is to play good parts. I don't have any aspirations to play a hero, nor do I look like one, nor will I be able to pull it off.

Preet: Don’t worry Vishnu, the definition of a hero is changing every day.

Anshuman: Every new role is a reset for us, and we are learning with every performance.