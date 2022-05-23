Feeling the bite: Movie nights turn costlier

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Planning to take in a movie? You may have to shell out more to enjoy popcorn and other food and beverage (F&B) options at cinemas as theatres have increased prices in the range of 10-20 percent due to inflationary pressures.

From multiplexes to single screens, cinemas across the board have increased both F&B as well as movie ticket prices.

“While the increase in prices is not as much in ATP (average ticket price), spend per head (SPH) and F&B costs have gone up. As much as we try to not raise prices, there is still an increase because it is beyond our control and we have increased it to the tune of 5-6 percent. Across all cinemas, the price increase is 8-10 percent. But with a lot of our screens in tier III, IV cities, which is a price-sensitive market, to increase prices by 10 percent is very challenging,” Vishal Sawhney, CEO of Carnival Cinemas, told Moneycontrol.

Consumer price inflation in April accelerated to 7.79 percent, the fastest pace since the 8.3 percent recorded in May 2014. In the last one year, prices of food and beverages have risen by 8.4 percent.

INOX Leisure’s chief programming officer Rajender Singh Jyala said there has been a 4-5 percent increase in F&B prices. PVR has seen a 20 percent increase in spending on food and beverages and said that they have increased prices in the past few weeks due to inflationary pressure.

Going by Q4FY22 results, PVR’s ATP was up 19 percent at Rs 242 versus Rs 204 in FY20. SPH saw a 23 percent rise to Rs 122 during the fourth quarter of the last financial year compared to Rs 99 in FY20. INOX saw its highest ATP and SPH in FY22 at Rs 217 and Rs 91, respectively, versus Rs 200 ATP and Rs 80 SPH in FY20.

Another multiplex player, Miraj Cinemas has increased F&B prices by 5-10 percent and ticket prices by 5-7 percent.

Like multiplexes, single screens are also hiking prices for both movie tickets and F&B.

Vishek Chauhan, a single-screen exhibitor in Bihar, said pointed cinemas across the state, including non-national and national multiplex chains, have increased F&B prices by 20 percent.

“The pressure is more this year due to inflation. Last year, corn was bought at Rs 1,300-1,800 at peak but this year the new crop is Rs 2,300. Secondly, there has been an increase in petrol and diesel prices currently versus pre-COVID times. Thursday we had no electricity and we had to run the cinema on diesel generator and that cost us a bomb,” he said.

Chauhan added that there is an increase in ticket prices by 15-20 percent across cinemas in Bihar.

Nitin Menon, managing partner of NV Capital, a media and entertainment debt fund, said there is a 10-15 percent increase in ATP and F&B noted that for ticket prices, theatres will do mix and match by increasing prices of premium (evening and night) shows more than for morning and noon shows.

Evening and night shows used to see an average occupancy of 60-65 percent during weekends in pre-COVID times, while for blockbusters it was close to 80-85 percent.

Although Menon expects the rise in movie ticket prices and F&B to impact footfalls in theatres, exhibitors think otherwise.

“I don’t think there will be an adverse impact on footfalls due to the increase in F&B prices,” said INOX’s Jyala. Carnival Cinemas’ Sawhney said that even today cinema is one of the cheapest forms of entertainment and, hence, audiences will continue streaming in.

Despite the COVID-19 impact during the fourth quarter of FY22, theatres saw as many as six blockbuster films, of which The Kashmir Files entered the Rs 200 crore club and RRR in all languages crossed Rs 750 crore at the box office.

In addition, April release KGF 2 has earned over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Bollywood’s new release, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has opened with good numbers, earning Rs 50 crore during its first weekend.

Along with footfalls, exhibitors believe that advertisers will not shy away from advertising on the big screen despite inflationary pressures that many sectors are facing, including FMCG.

Jyala for one said that while there are inflationary issues, marketers are not backing out as cinema footfalls are increasing. Sawhney said that even today cinemas have the lowest cost of advertising.

Menon thinks that cinemas that are dependent on government advertising could see an impact but advertising expenditure by private players will not see a drop because movies are performing well at the box office.

Advertising revenue recovery remains low due to lower inventory fill ratio for multiple medium- and large-budget films, particularly recent Bollywood releases that have seen slow starts at the box office.

But there has been a comeback of annual ad deals along with growth in retail advertising. Overall, revenue recovery in cinema advertising in FY23 is estimated at 70 percent of pre-COVID level.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes