Father's Day 2022: 5 films to watch with your dad on this special day

Father's Day 2022: 'The Adam Project' and 'Piku' feature in our list of movies to binge on this Sunday. (Image credits: Film posters)

Father's Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in June and this year, it's fallen on June 19. Since we are merely days away from Father’s Day, here's a list of some of the best movies you can watch with your dad on the special day.

George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife Nina (Diane Keaton) live an idyllic life until their daughter returns home from studying abroad and drops a bomb on them by announcing that she's engaged.

The overprotective ‘father of the bride’ has a hard time letting her go and is more upset when he discovers how much the wedding is going to cost them.

This sci-fi film follows a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally travels back to 2022 and enlists the help of his 12-year-old self to go on a mission to save the future. But, for this, the time-traveling pilot must also team up with his late father.

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam Reed, the time-traveling pilot, and Walker Scobell plays a young Adam Reed. The rest of the cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña.

The story follows a six-year-old clownfish, Nemo (voiced by Alexander Gould), who gets separated from his over-protective widowed father, Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks), at the Great Barrier Reef and is freighted to Sydney. He is then Nemo is shipped away to the other side of the ocean and thrust into a dentist’s tacky office fish tank.

Nemo’s father embarks on a mission to rescue his only son with the help of a forgetful Blue Tang fish, Dory (voiced by Ellen DeGeneres). Marlin braves a slew of dangers in the ocean to bring his son safely back home.

This film, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, explores the relationship between an old father and his daughter on whom he completely depends.

Bhashkor (Amitabh) and Piku (Deepika) are Bengalis living in Delhi. While he spends his days nagging and obsessing over his bowel movements, she is a multi-tasker who manages the household, works at an architecture office and also tries her best to maintain a sexual life.

But, a road trip to Kolkata brings the two together despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

Yes Day

The story follows parents, Allison and Carlos played by Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez, who decide to give their children a day where they get to make the rules. For 24 hours, the parents must say “yes" to any request made by their kids and things obviously take a turn for complete mayhem. The film is a complete laugh riot and a good pick for Father's Day 2022.

