you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw continues Hollywood success in India; The Lion King set to go past Rs 150 crores

Bollywood release Jabariya Jodi arrives next and that is set to be a family entertainer as well.

Joginder Tuteja @tutejajoginder

Yet another week, yet another Hollywood film that has made its mark in India. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was always expected to take a double-digit start and that happened when Rs 13.15 crore came on the first day.

After that, it was all about sustaining and the film accomplished that when more than Rs 40 crore were accumulated over the weekend. The fact that the action entertainer has reached this far is a good outcome.

Traditionally, films coming from Fast & Furious franchise have done well in India. The last installment of the franchise, Fate of the Furious, had a lifetime of Rs 86.23 crore and was designated as a super hit at the box office. The one before that – Fast and the Furious 7 – was bigger blockbuster with a lifetime of Rs 108 crore in India.

It seems unlikely that such a high number would be a possibility in India this time around. The reason being that it was a full-fledged franchise affair whereas Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off with only two major characters [played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham] been retained. Still, a big total is indeed on the cards and the race would be against Fate of the Furious.

As for The Lion King, it had seemed at one point in time that it would be in the race against the lifetime numbers of another Hollywood animation biggie, The Jungle Book. That film had collected Rs 187.40 crore in India and emerged as an all-time blockbuster no less. The Lion King had taken a slightly better start than that in India and then also enjoyed a better opening weekend and first week. It kept the momentum on in the second week to keep bringing in moolah. However, it couldn't catch up to The Jungle Book.

So far, The Lion King has collected Rs 139 crore and by the time the coming weekend is through, Rs 140 crore would be in the film's kitty. The Jon Favreau-directed film has been the weekend favorite for Indian family audiences for three weeks in a row now, though its run would be interrupted from the coming weekend.

Nonetheless, The Lion King has exceeded expectations in a big way and would eventually be doing double the business of what was expected out of it as Rs 150 crore is going to be achieved soon enough. A blockbuster in the making, it has kept the exhibitors happy ever since its release.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Entertainment

