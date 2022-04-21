English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    ‘Fast & Furious’ part 10 is now filming, will be called ‘Fast X’

    The Universal film, the first half of the Fast and Furious franchise's final chapter, is slated to be released in May, 2023.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST
    The film's title was revealed by actor Vin Diesel in an Instagram post. (Image credit: vindiesel/Instagram)

    The film's title was revealed by actor Vin Diesel in an Instagram post. (Image credit: vindiesel/Instagram)


    Fast & Furious 10 will be called Fast X, Hollywood star Vin Diesel announced in an Instagram post. The Universal film, the first half of the Fast and Furious franchise's final chapter, has begun production and slated to be released on May 19, 2023.

    In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actor and producer revealed that the film's title. Diesel also captioned the photo of the movie's title logo as Day one, which confirms production has started on the franchise's tenth installment.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

    The film is being directed and produced by longtime franchise director Justin Lin. The film is being directed and produced by longtime franchise director Justin Lin.

    "Captain Marvel" star Brie Larson is the latest to join the cast of the star-studded film that also includes Jason Momoa as the new entrant.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Apr 19, 2022

    Tuesday, 19th April, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Apr 19, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      121
    View more

    Tuesday, 19th April, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Apr 19, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      105
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    The original movie series will wrap with the two-part finale but the 'Fast' universe, a profitable title for the studio, is expected to continue with a series of spinoffs.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Fast & Furious #Instagram #Vin Diesel
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 10:17 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.