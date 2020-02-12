App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at Goa home

He was recently in news for his comments on Priyanka Chopra's dress at the Grammy's.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@goa365tv
Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on February 12.

Born on May 28, 1960, Rodricks was known for his minimalist style on the fashion runway. The designer had also associated himself with various social causes and was vocal on environmental issues as well as LGBTQ+ rights. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

After the news broke, Goa minister Vishwajit Rane offered his condolences on Twitter:

 

 

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 07:57 pm

