Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at Goa home

Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on February 12.

Born on May 28, 1960, Rodricks was known for his minimalist style on the fashion runway. The designer had also associated himself with various social causes and was vocal on environmental issues as well as LGBTQ+ rights. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

He was recently in news for his comments on Priyanka Chopra's dress at the Grammy's.

After the news broke, Goa minister Vishwajit Rane offered his condolences on Twitter:

This is a developing story. More details awaited.