Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away at Goa home

He was recently in news for his comments on Priyanka Chopra's dress at the Grammy's.
Fashion designer and activist Wendell Rodricks passed away at his Goa home on February 12.
Born on May 28, 1960, Rodricks was known for his minimalist style on the fashion runway. The designer had also associated himself with various social causes and was vocal on environmental issues as well as LGBTQ+ rights. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.
Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of my very good friend and designer, Wendell Rodricks. His excellency in his work & skills are irreplaceable & shall always be cherished.
We will truly miss him. My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. pic.twitter.com/CzRnQJjbxf— VishwajitRane (@visrane) February 12, 2020
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
