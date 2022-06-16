Fans are convinced they spotted Shah Rukh Khan in 'Brahmastra' trailer - twice

The much-anticipated trailer of Brahmastra dropped yesterday and has been trending high on social media ever since, helped in no small part by the enormous amount of star power packed into a two-minute video. But besides the headlining cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, fans are convinced they spotted another superstar in the trailer.

Even since the trailer of Brahmastra was released yesterday, social media has been abuzz with speculation about Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo appearance in Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus. Some Twitter users are even convinced they spotted SRK in the trailer. Many theorized that the shadowy figure, holding a trident, that appears at the beginning of the Brahmastra trailer is none other than Shah Rukh Khan.



Many viewers, in fact, said that SRK appeared twice in the trailer – the second time as the man who floated into air with the figure of Hanuman behind him.



Brahmastra, slated for release on September 9, is part one of Ayan Mukerji's ‘Astraverse’ trilogy. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, a weapon of fire against dark forces of the universe. Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna complete the stellar star cast.

Director Ayan Mukerji said it was a dream come true to explore the roots of Indian mythology through Brahmastra and create it with "pan Indian stars".

"Marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe, The Astraverse', I believe Brahmastra is the kind of film that the country would feel really proud of. It touches on our roots; celebrates our rich culture and it takes us forward with our technology,” he said, according to news agency PTI.