Facebook aims to become go-to-destination for movie marketing

Bollywood has never shied away from trying new things, especially when it comes to marketing films. Be it radio or television, Bollywood has mad sure it uses the power of these mediums to the hilt. Now, it is making maximum use of social media to promote movies.

With an aim to encash on this new-found love for social media platforms, Facebook is looking to sink its teeth further into movie marketing, reports The Hindu BusinessLine.

For this purpose, the social media platform conducted a research project, which was undertaken by Ormax Media. The purpose of the study is to concretely establish the box-office impact of various media used by film producers in their marketing mix.

The research revealed that Facebook and YouTube are the most effective media in driving Buzz Power, at 67 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively. Television came in at the third spot, followed by other media.

Buzz Power and Appeal Power is a metric that captures the ability of a media to increase the buzz or appeal of the film.

Combination of Facebook and Instagram proved to be an even more powerful tool for movie promotions. Together these two platforms had an un-duplicated Buzz Power of 69 per cent. But YouTube took the lead at 15 per cent in Appeal Power with Facebook coming in second at 12 percent.

Coming to box office collections, the research showed that Facebook and Instagram combined, proved to have delivered the highest impact with 21 per cent contribution to a Hindi film’s first-day box-office sales.

The research was conducted over 27 weeks with an aim to cover three different tiers of movies, ranging from large box-office openers to niche releases with emerging stars. A combination of six films ranging from big, medium and small-scale were selected for the study.

These films include Judwaa 2, Secret Superstar, Golmaal Again, Ittefaq, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pad Man and their movie campaigns were tracked in over 56 cities.