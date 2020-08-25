Explained | What is the 12-minute ad cap that TRAI is asking TV channels to follow?

Love them or hate them but there is no getting away from advertisements on TV.

Online viewers have the “skip the ad” option and most streaming services are ad-free but these choices are not available to TV viewers. The best one can do is switch to another channel, which, in all likelihood, will be showing a commercial and if it is your lucky day, the same annoying ad you wanted to escape.

Following viewers’ complaints of increasing duration and distracting format of ads, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has dusted the rule book and reminded the broadcasters of the 12-minute ad cap introduced in 2012, a rule observed more in the breach than in compliance. It even triggered a legal battle and the next hearing in the case is in September.

What is this 12-minute ad cap?

According to the regulator, the cap includes 10 minutes of advertising and 2 minutes of self-promotions in an hour.

"Some broadcasters might still accept the cap with little flexibility, ie if it is spread across the day rather than an hourly basis," said Sharad Alwe, CEO and Cofounder of Update Geotarget, a firm that offers hyperlocal advertising solutions to advertisers.

But TRAI says no broadcaster can exceed 12-minutes of advertisements in an hour of a programme.

What is the average runtime of ads on TV channels in an hour?

It varies from genre to genre, averaging four minutes per break, with three-four breaks per hour, Alwe said.

On an average, Hindi general entertainment channels air around 15-minutes of ads during the peak hours (from 7pm to 10pm), say experts.

During prime time, top TV channels charge around Rs 3.5 lakh for a 10-second slot and the price goes up depending on the show being aired and its popularity.

For example, an ad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match can cost Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for a 10-second slot. These rates are perhaps one of the reasons the Indian cricket board chose not to cancel this year’s edition despite the coronavirus outbreak and moved the T20 cricket tournament to UAE.

What does the cap mean for broadcasters at a time when the coronavirus has eaten into ad revenues?

The broadcasters were already reeling under the impact of COVID-19 slowdown and the 12-minute cap will break their backs, Alwe said.

“A lot of broadcasters could be forced to shut shop if this rule is implemented. Ad revenues across the board have touched record lows in the last few months, channel ad inventory remains unutilised," he said

With the NTO 2.0 capping subscription revenue, the ad rule would be a death blow, Alwe said.

Advertising revenue contributes 40 percent to the TV business and the remaining 60 percent comes from the subscription. The viral outbreak has hit both these revenue streams hard.

“Even if broadcasters consume the commercial time during ‘TV dead time-bands’ (12 midnight to 6am) where there are no ads in the first place, how will they make revenue,” Alwe said.

In the first quarter of 2020 (January-March), advertising expenditure (ADEX) across the board contracted eight percent and collapsed 65 percent in the second quarter (April-June), Pitch Madison’s mid-year review on ad business said.

The first half of 2020 saw a drop of almost Rs 14,000 crore—from Rs 35,110 crore in H1 2019 to Rs 21,298 crore in H1 2020. And the major drop has been for traditional media including television, print, radio and outdoor.

For TV, the ad revenue dropped by 40 percent, with an ADEX of Rs 8,084 crore against Rs 14,199 crore in the first half of 2019.

Which channels will be hit the most?

Free-to-air (FTA) channels, which solely depend on ad revenue for cash flows will be worse off, Alwe said.

“With more than 55 percent to 60 percent of the current set of channels being FTA, if the ad cap is introduced, they will not be able to sustain the cost of content, which they are bringing free to the subscribers," he said.

Already under pressure due to increasing carriage fees and low ad revenues, news channels, too, would take a hit.

Why the fuss now when the cap was introduced eight years ago?

While TRAI introduced the 12-minute ad cap in 2012, not many broadcasters adhered to it. In March 2013, the regulator initiated criminal proceedings against channel CEOs who did not follow the ad cap.

Some of the parties involved in the case include the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), B4U, 9X Media, TV Vision, Sun TV Network, E24 and Kalaignar TV.

The same year, the NBA had filed a petition against TRAI in the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT).

TDSAT dismissed the NBA’s case in November. The next month, the Supreme Court ruled in a case that TDSAT had no power to interfere in TRAI’s recommendations. The petitioners then challenged the TRAI’s ad cap rule in the Delhi High Court.

The matter is up for hearing on September 28.