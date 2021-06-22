Explained | What are the five All India Surveys on labour

Migrant workers gather at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

The Labour Surveys, which were suspended earlier due to the COVID-19 onslaught, will now be resumed in July as cases have started dropping, according to people in the know.

The five All India Annual Surveys were put on hold in mid- April, following an explosive surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol explains the five All India Annual Surveys, why they are crucial, what they will capture and who are the members of the expert committee advising on the Surveys.

What are the five All India Surveys?

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is conducting the five All India Surveys. These are the All India Survey of Migrant Workers, All India Survey of Domestic Workers, All India Survey of Employment Generated by Professionals, All India Survey of Employment Generated in the Transport Sector, and the All-India Quarterly Establishment Based Employment Survey.

What will they capture?

The surveys will provide extensive and latest data on the number of migrant workers in the country, domestic workers, the jobs created in new age transport platforms like Uber, Ola and those in the professional service industries like medicine and accountancy, among others. The surveys will capture the overall living and working conditions as well as the socio-economic state of the labour force in India.

Why are the Surveys important?

The surveys will provide the government with data across various verticals, which will help it frame directed policies for different groups and in assessing the growth of employment opportunities in various sectors.

Who are the members of the expert committee for the Surveys?

The Labour Ministry has appointed an expert committee under the chairmanship and co-chairmanship of Dr S. P. Mukherjee and Dr Amitabh Kundu respectively, along with economists and statisticians to guide the Labour Bureau in conducting these Surveys.

What is the status of the Surveys?

In March, the government had flagged off the field on two of the five All India Surveys. These are All India Surveys on Migrant Workers and the All-India Quarterly Establishment based Employment Survey.

The Ministry had earlier planned to release the results of the five Surveys in October this year.