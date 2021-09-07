MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Exhibitors PVR, INOX and film industry appeal to Maharashtra govt to reopen cinemas

While many states across the country have allowed theatres to reopen at limited capacity, cinemas in Maharashtra have not reopened since March last year.

Maryam Farooqui
September 07, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
Representational Image

Representational Image

 
 
Shut for many months now, exhibitors and the film industry have made an appeal to the Maharashtra government to reopen cinemas.

While many states across the country have allowed theatres to reopen but at limited capacity, cinemas in Maharashtra have not reopened since March last year.

This has resulted in a monthly loss of Rs 400 crore and overall the Maharashtra cinema exhibition industry has lost approximately Rs 4,800 crore in various lockdowns since March, said Multiplex Association of India, which includes theatre chains such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis as its members.

In its appeal, the film industry also said that there are around 1,000 cinemas across Maharashtra that directly and indirectly employ lakhs of people.

"Due to state-wide lockdowns, the cinema exhibition industry has run into an extremely adverse and hostile situation; it was the first sector to shut down and will be the last sector to reopen," the film industry said in a statement.

The industry further said that "given the dire economic impact of the epidemic on our sector and the resultant loss of jobs, we sincerely urge the government of Maharashtra to allow reopening of cinemas on an urgent basis and facilitate an early vaccination of people employed in the cinemas."

Maharashtra which is one of the biggest markets for a Hindi film contributes 25-30 percent in terms of overall box office business.

With cinemas remained shut in the state, many producers are holding the release of their films as Maharashtra contributes the biggest chunk of the business.

And it is not just Hindi films that are getting affected due to the closure of theatres in Maharashtra.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, analyst Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital had said, "Films that are releasing in theatres will see high impact because for Hollywood, Mumbai as a circuit is higher than 20 percent in terms of box office business."

Many big Bollywood ventures are yet to release including Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83. And for these films reopening of cinemas in Maharashtra will be crucial.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Entertainment
first published: Sep 7, 2021 04:50 pm

