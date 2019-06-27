Exhibition players continue small town push, NOVA Cinemaz launches second multiplex in Moga

UFO’s asset-light franchise model, Nova Cinemaz, has launched CineRoyale Cinemas-NOVA Cinemaz in Moga, Punjab. This is Nova's second multiplex launch in the state.

With this addition, NOVA has strengthened its presence in East Punjab territory.

CineRoyale Cinemas-NOVA Cinemaz is the second property of NOVA in Moga district and eighth in the territory. The total screen count in the territory now stands at 18.

A 3-screen multiplex, CineRoyale Cinemas-NOVA Cinemaz is conveniently located at Choka Empire, Bughipura Chowk, NH-17, Dharamkot Barnala Road and began its operations from June 21.

With this launch, NOVA Cinemaz is now present in 20 cities with 47 screens, across India.

“Punjab has been an important market for us and the new launch is completely in sync with our growth strategy and aligned to our vision of revolutionizing the movie-watching experience of audiences residing in tier- II, III & IV towns,” said Vishnu Patel, CEO – Special Projects, UFO Moviez.

Along with Nova Cinemaz, many players in the theatre industry are now looking at small towns to capitalize on the potential in these markets where the demand is high but not enough screens to show films.

Recently, actor Ajay Devgn announced investment to the tune of Rs 600 crore to open cinemas in smaller towns. Devgn’s NY Cinemas named after his children (daughter Nysa and son Yug) will open 250 screens in tier II and III cities.

How important these markets are for the film industry can be estimated by the success of the recently released Kabir Singh, that is seeing a dream run at the box office with significant contributions coming in from tier II and III centres.

Last year, during the promotion of his Eid release Race 3, Salman Khan had announced his entry into the film exhibition space and reports suggest that screen additions will take place on the outskirts of Mumbai, in smaller towns.

There is no denying that India is screen starved. Despite producing among the most number of films in the world, India has less than 25 percent of the number of screens as compared to China or United States.

India’s screen count remains low primarily due to lack of cinema penetration in tier II, III, IV markets in India, said an EY 2019 report.