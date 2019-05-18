Exciting times at the box office with multiple moneymaker releases so far

Times have been exciting for India's ticket windows with huge money spinners hitting the big screen back to back.

In the first four months of 2019, audiences have been in for some interesting surprises starting from Uri: The Surgical Strike to recently released Hollywood venture Avengers: Endgame.

A sleeper hit of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as one of the highest grossing movies of Bollywood. The film completed a glorious theatrical run of 50 days, ending its journey with a lifetime total of Rs 244.06 crore.

After a strong start in January, February turned out to be even bigger. Two Bollywood offerings, Ranveer Singh’s musical drama Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal grabbed a combined total of approximately Rs 294 crore, collecting Rs 139.38 crore and Rs 154.30 crore respectively.

In the third month, Akshay Kumar managed to keep the cash registers ringing with his Holi release Kesari. With a lifetime collection of Rs 153 crore, the period drama emerged as another successful venture of the year.

Last month saw a mammoth release that is rewriting record books. Avengers: Endgame, which released on April 26 and is still running in theatres, has managed to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film is setting box office goals not only for Hollywood offerings but even for local productions.

The film has become the most successful in the Avengers franchise. A comparison between the Indian business of the last two Avenger films shows how much the franchise has upped its popularity in the country.

While Avengers: Endgame is looking to finish its India run at around Rs 375 crore, its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War closed its business in India after earning Rs 222.69 crore.

The fifth month of the year saw a spillover effect from Endgame, and new offering Student of the Year 2 is maintaining pace at the box office with its four day collection falling in the Rs 44 crore range.

Upcoming movies in May like India’s Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi will keep audiences entertained. But it will be Eid releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise that will keep up the strong momentum at the Indian box office by keeping the ticket counters engaged.