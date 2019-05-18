App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exciting times at the box office with multiple moneymaker releases so far

Eid releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise will keep up the strong momentum at the Indian box office.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Image: Twitter/@Bharat_TheFilm
Image: Twitter/@Bharat_TheFilm
Whatsapp

Times have been exciting for India's ticket windows with huge money spinners hitting the big screen back to back.

In the first four months of 2019, audiences have been in for some interesting surprises starting from Uri: The Surgical Strike to recently released Hollywood venture Avengers: Endgame.

A sleeper hit of 2019, Uri: The Surgical Strike emerged as one of the highest grossing movies of Bollywood. The film completed a glorious theatrical run of 50 days, ending its journey with a lifetime total of Rs 244.06 crore.

After a strong start in January, February turned out to be even bigger. Two Bollywood offerings, Ranveer Singh’s musical drama Gully Boy and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal grabbed a combined total of approximately Rs 294 crore, collecting Rs 139.38 crore and Rs 154.30 crore respectively.

related news

In the third month, Akshay Kumar managed to keep the cash registers ringing with his Holi release Kesari. With a lifetime collection of Rs 153 crore, the period drama emerged as another successful venture of the year.

Last month saw a mammoth release that is rewriting record books. Avengers: Endgame, which released on April 26 and is still running in theatres, has managed to become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. The film is setting box office goals not only for Hollywood offerings but even for local productions.

The film has become the most successful in the Avengers franchise. A comparison between the Indian business of the last two Avenger films shows how much the franchise has upped its popularity in the country.

While Avengers: Endgame is looking to finish its India run at around Rs 375 crore, its predecessor Avengers: Infinity War closed its business in India after earning Rs 222.69 crore.

The fifth month of the year saw a spillover effect from Endgame, and new offering Student of the Year 2 is maintaining pace at the box office with its four day collection falling in the Rs 44 crore range.

Upcoming movies in May like India’s Most Wanted, PM Narendra Modi will keep audiences entertained. But it will be Eid releases like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Dark Phoenix from the X-Men franchise that will keep up the strong momentum at the Indian box office by keeping the ticket counters engaged.
First Published on May 18, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Bollywood #Business #Entertainment #Hollywood

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hasn’t left for Cannes yet, here’s the corr ...

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Aansh Arora suffers third-degree torture in ...

Sadak 2: As the camera starts rolling, Alia Bhatt seems to be petrifie ...

Salman Khan shares a nostalgic picture from the sets of Hum Dil De Chu ...

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poste ...

Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husba ...

Narendra Modi soaks into spirituality as he offers prayers at the Keda ...

This Ramazan, Shilpa Shetty hits the lanes of Mohammed Ali Road for a ...

NRC Exercise Necessary for Delhi to Expel Illegal Migrants, Says BJP's ...

Sonia Gandhi Strategising for Congress, Holds Meeting With Top Party L ...

Patna's Conjoined Twins Who Voted as One Three Yrs Ago Now Have Indivi ...

Youth Shot at Multiple Times After Being Chased in Delhi's Rohini, Cop ...

Employees Seek Financial Details of of Grounded Jet Airways to Raise R ...

BJP Tumkur Dist Youth Wing President Expelled For Post Lauding Nathura ...

Curious Canine Hailed as Hero After Saving Baby Allegedly Buried by Te ...

No Govt Possible at Centre Without Regional Parties' support: Former P ...

Second-year Student Found Hanging in Visva Bharati University Hostel R ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years ...

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' pa ...

Recent forest fires in Uttarakhand destroy huge swathes of green cover ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

South Africa elections: ANC retains hold over power, but new govt face ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Inconsistent form of ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidam ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.