Even at 76, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be lord of endorsements and Shahenshah of Bollywood

Age is no bar to success and excellence and actor Amitabh Bachchan personifies this. His almost 50-year-long stint in the film industry is setting career goals for many. He is one of the busiest and richest actors in B-town and still a tough competition for all the popular stars of the present times. There is no stopping Big B who, on this birthday, turns 76 and is all set to entertain audiences with another offering, Thugs of Hindostan, releasing this Diwali.

According to Forbes 2017 list of richest actors in India, Bachchan earns Rs 40 crore.

The Shehanshah of Bollywood is still relevant to people when actors of his age have either joined politics or are happy with lifetime achievement awards. While Bachchan too has received Filmfare’s Lifetime Achievement Award, he has not stopped putting his best foot forward in the industry.

In the last 10 years, Amitabh has done as many as 17 films which is more or at par with the number of films the Khans of Bollywood (Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir) have delivered. While Salman too has a score of 17 films in 10 years, Shah Rukh’s number of offerings stand at 15 and Aamir’s at 6 films.

However, out of 17 films, Bachchan managed to deliver only four hit films while the others tanked at the box office. But his performance never went unnoticed and nobody ever blamed the actor for the lacklustre performance of the films.

In fact, it is Amitabh’s charm and his film choices that gives him an edge over his peers. This year’s release 102 Not Out not only tickled the audience’s funny bone but also found a place in their hearts. This in turn resulted in strong business for the film which made Rs 52 crore with a budget of Rs 35 crore. Similarly, 2016-release Pink more than doubled its investment while delivering the message of the importance of a woman’s freedom of choice.

His versatility never stops surprising the movie-goers. He has played the role of a child in Paa, Chef in Cheeni Kum and a headstrong, hypochondriac father in Piku. This sets him apart from others as many of the established actors are still stuck in particular roles and genres.

But there is to more Amitabh Bachchan than his filmy career. His brand value. On the endorsement front, Bachchan has more than 10 brands in his kitty. From Dr. Fixit, to Cadbury, to Navratna Oil, to Gujarat Tourism, Bachchan has done it all.

He still is one of the top choices for companies when it comes to endorsements. Maturity, trustworthiness, statesmanship, mass appeal are some of the qualities that makes him a favourite of the corporates. And maybe that’s why they don’t cringe to shell out an estimate of Rs 2 crore for a commercial.

In Duff and Phelps celebrity brand value ranking of 2017, Amitabh Bachchan ranks number 8 with the brand value of USD 36 million. He moved two positions up last year from rank 10 in 2016. Despite the rise of millennial endorsers, Amitabh has consolidated his position in the advertising world.

While controversies have never left his way, they never could damage brand Amitabh. Even the Panam Papers issue dd not have an impact on his brand value. Proving the title true given to him in the brand world—'lord of endorsements’.

And along with the brand world and the movie industry, Big B has made a mark on television as well. Even today, 9’o clock primetime is associated with his show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) that was a game changer for the television industry as well as for his career.

While reports estimate that Amitabh charges around Rs 1.5 crore for every KBC episode, the channel too gains a lot from the show. According to reports, KBC got Sony a revenue of Rs 400 crore from advertisements last year. The actor was also associated with a reality show called Bigg Boss in 2009.

A 2015 study on human brands named Amitabh Bachchan as the most trustworthy brand. The study also called KBC Bachchan’s most enduring brand asset.

People have faith in him, brands have faith in him. And this makes the actor timeless. Not long after Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in another big-screen spectacle — Brahmastra. His line-up of films simply signal that the actor is here to stay for a long time.