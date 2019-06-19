Even as box office numbers diminish, Bharat manages to enter Rs 200 crore club

While there is a long list of films in Bollywood that have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, there are few in the Rs 200 crore club. With Salman Khan-starrer Bharat earning Rs 200 crore in its second week, the actor has become a major contributor to the list of films that have scored a double century.

Bharat is Khan’s sixth film to have crossed Rs 200 crore. Other movies in the list include Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 315 crore), Kick (Rs 211 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 207 crore), and Sultan (Rs 300 crore).

Bharat is the second Rs 200 crore film in 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike’s dream run at the box office for 50 days fetched the war drama over Rs 244 crore.

Bharat has also become the second highest grossing film of 2019. However, more was expected from the Khan-starrer that raked in Rs 180 crore during its extended first week, that lasted for nine days courtesy the Eid holiday.

In comparison to his other ventures, except Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bharat has taken the most number of days to reach the elite club. While Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai (both directed by Ali Zafar) entered the Rs 200 crore club in seven days to become the fastest entry in the Rs 200 crore club; his other ventures like Bajrangi Bhaijaan took nine days, while Kick took 11 days to reach the mark.

Although Bharat maintained its growth momentum during the holiday period, the film spiraled downwards during weekdays.

In fact, it was the north-Indian circuit that kept the pace of the film steady earlier, but now the business has slowed down in the region as well. Hence, there are little chances of the film resurging in the coming days especially with competition coming from Kabir Singh, that will hit theatres on June 21.

Bharat’s performance is unsatisfactory because the film faced no major competition and had a wide release in more than 4,000 screens in India alone.

Film trade experts believe that the film sustained for two weeks because there was no major competition.

At a time when medium-size films like Uri: The Surgical Strike are entering Rs 200 crore clubs and small films like The Tashkent Files are braving biggies like Bharat to run in cinemas for as long as 50 days, a lot more is expected from star-driven offerings that have raked in moolah for years now.

But the trend seems to be taking a backseat with the audience’s focus shifting more towards the storyline, rather than the face of the film.