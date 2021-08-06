Eurosport India gets John Abraham onboard to woo more viewers; but has Discovery’s bet paid off?

US pay-TV channel Discovery took a bet by launching sports channel Eurosport India last year and now the channel has got on board actor John Abraham as its India ambassador.

Vijay Rajput, SVP – Affiliate Sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales and Distribution at Discovery Inc., and Head of Eurosport India told Moneycontrol that Abraham's association with the channel will help it attract more viewers.

He said that the channel currently has 38 million viewers.

Rajput also noted that Eurosport India has 71 percent opportunity to see (OTS) which, in the case of one of the top sports channels Star Sports is 80 percent.

OTS is the actual census-based percentage connectivity of a channel.

When it comes to content offering, Eurosport India offers MotoGP, FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar among others. It will also launch All Elite Wrestling which Rajput says is a rival of WWE.

While Rajput said that viewership for the channel is growing, analyst Karan Taurani, senior VP, Elara Capital said that it is very tough for a sports channel to make a mark in India with Star Sports and Sony Sports taking the lion's share in terms of viewership.

He further said, "Sony despite having a large scale offering is unable to make a mark because most of the key properties are already with Star except for Olympics which is a marquee event that comes once in four years."

According to Taurani, Discovery has taken a bet which will not pay off.

"They are pricing the channel at Rs 6. Now with TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) order regarding New Tariff Order 1.0 and 2.0, we are moving towards selective viewing. Now in that case chances of a sports fan subscribing to a sports channel is more for Star Sports or Sony but there is a low likelihood that they will subscribe to do Discovery (Eurosport)."

Then comes the problem of niche sports. Unlike Star and Sony, Eurosport India is not offering any cricketing properties.

This is why the target audience gets narrowed down, said Taurani.

"To invest into key distribution you need to operate at a certain scale. Whatever Star is able to do with Star Sports is because of the bundled offering. If you look at Discovery their catalogue in India is very small. I don't think they will be able to spend that much amount of money in terms of the brand Discovery promotion."

Eurosport India which on an ala-carte basis costs Rs 4 for SD and Rs 6 for HD is also available in bundled offering of Discovery which costs Rs 7 and has a total of five channels including Eurosport India.

With limited offering, it is the viewership that gets impacted which in turn affects advertising revenue.

"Unless you garner the eyeballs, the ad pricing never reaches that level. Even Sony is struggling," he said.

While Eurosport India's marquee properties like MotoGP attracts advertisers like tyre manufacturers, lubricants and Byju's of the world, the ad rates are significantly lower as compared to marquee properties on Star or Sony.

Taurani said that in sports like football, champions league pricing is 1/7th or 1/8th of what a property like the Indian Premier League (IPL) commands.

This is why Taurani said: "They don't have marquee cricket and football properties. They have other properties which may not be exclusive in nature. So, the pricing would be low."

Whether Eurosport India will make a mark or not only time will tell. But actor John Abraham is confident that his association with the channel and MotoGP will bring a change when it comes to viewership of motorcycling as a sport.

'It will make a change. The amount of change will be difficult to quantify," Abraham told Moneycontrol.