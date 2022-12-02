 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Essential Christmas viewing: 5 films to watch this season

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 02:24 PM IST

Gather your family and friends and soak in the Christmas spirit.

A still from 'White Christmas'. (Image credit: Paramount Movies)

Christmas is less than two weeks away and we bring you a list of festive-themed classics for cosy evenings-in with your loved ones. Here are our top five recommendations:

Home Alone

In this classic "family comedy without the family", eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) gets left behind as his family leaves for a  Christmas vacation. Alone, he must protect his home from two burglars.

The original 1990 film, directed by Chris Columbus of Harry Potter fame, was followed by five other installments.

A Christmas Story