Essential Christmas viewing: 5 films to watch this season

A still from 'White Christmas'. (Image credit: Paramount Movies)

Christmas is less than two weeks away and we bring you a list of festive-themed classics for cosy evenings-in with your loved ones. Here are our top five recommendations:

Home Alone

In this classic "family comedy without the family", eight-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) gets left behind as his family leaves for a Christmas vacation. Alone, he must protect his home from two burglars.

The original 1990 film, directed by Chris Columbus of Harry Potter fame, was followed by five other installments.

A Christmas Story

The beloved 1983 film follows Ralphie Parker's (Jean Shepherd) return to his childhood home to give his children the joyful Christmas he once had and shows him reconnect with old friends.

White Christmas

In this 1954 musical, two singers, Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye), join women artistes Betty (Rosemary Clooney) and Judy Haynes (Vera-Ellen) for a Christmas show in rural Vermont. There, the men meet their commander during World War II and learn that his inn is failing.

Follow how the four singers pitch in to help the commander's business.

It's a Wonderful Life

Loosely based on Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol, the film follows a charitable man George Bailey, who has come to a point where he does not want to live anymore. His plans to end his life are thwarted by his guardian angel, who tries to show him how much good he has done.

Miracle On 34th Street

An old man hired to play Santa Claus begins claiming he is the real deal, leading to a court case that investigates his sanity as as well as authenticity.

Edmund Gwenn, Natalie Wood, Maureen O'Hara (Doris Walker) and John Payne play the chief roles in this Christmas classic.