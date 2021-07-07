Entry of PUBG's Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India to drive in-app revenue in esports

When Battlegrounds Mobile India had launched, gamers had pointed out the indigenisation aspect.

A year before Playerunknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), one of the most popular esports title, was banned in India in 2020, the game bagged the top spot in consumer spending in games.

The game in India has seen revenues to the tune of $40 -50 million from consumer spending.

While PUBG is out of the Indian market, its Indian avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will give a similar boost as PUBG to in-app revenues in India, say experts.

According to Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, an esports platform, "with BGMI's popularity and massive player base, the overall revenue generation from in-app purchases (IAP) will see a steep rise. Top in-game purchases like skins and Battle Pass not only add to the flavour of gaming but also adds to the overall gamification of macro activities done by players in the game."

If we look at overall in-app purchases in India in the esports segment, consumer spending has been to the tune of Rs 4.6 billion in FY21 which is expected to reach Rs 14 billion by FY25, according to a FICCI-EY report.

Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said that while India is way behind when it comes to ARPU (average revenue per user) for video games, it is not correct when we look at the numbers of the esports video game titles like PUBGMobile which did $41.2 million before getting banned, and similar numbers (on a bit lower side) would have been for Free Fire, Call of Duty-Mobile (other esports titles).

Karan Manganani, an esports player who also ranked fourth at 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018 for Clash Royale, pointed out that Krafton, the developer of Battleground Mobile India is strategising in terms of game cosmetics by giving it a more Indian feel to give a boost to consumer spending.

Cosmetics are the way a gamer looks in a game or a gamer's weapon looks in the game.

Manganani pointed out that developers release skin (avatars) of popular gamers which influences players who follow the top gamers to buy such skins.

When Battlegrounds Mobile India had launched, gamers had pointed out the indigenisation aspect like the background/maps making gamers feel right at home.

In fact, Manganani said that it wouldn't be surprising if Krafton adds mythological skins for players to purchase in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

While consumer spending will get a push due to the new game addition, in-app revenues for esports is not a big contributor to the overall business of esports.

Then what does the growth in consumer spending mean for esports space?

Small in size but in-app revenues have big impact

Manganani said that the popularity of a game is determined by the revenue generated through in-app purchases (IAPs).

"The growth in IAPs on any esports title shows that the game has immense potential and it also helps to understand the kind of response the games are getting from the gaming community."

If we take PUBG's example, the virtual products in the game would let players create their own individual characters. And these items could be bought, sold, and traded by players amongst themselves creating a community market and an in-game economic system.

In addition, Suji said that in-app revenues also help in increasing the shelf life of esports titles.

Along with helping esports titles in increasing their popularity, Manganani said that IAP also highlights the retention of the players in a game which shows that the game has an immense amount of marketing and branding potential for future events," he said.

Manganani himself has spent in the range of Rs 90,000-Rs 100,000 in the last three years on in-app purchases.

This means that IAPs play a big role in attracting sponsors and advertisers.

And for esports, sponsorship revenues are the biggest contributors to the overall business. Globally, the contribution of sponsorship revenues is as high as $641 million in 2021.

Over 50 brands, including brands like Airtel, Bookmyshow.com, Flipkart, Monster Energy Drinks, Asus, Redbull and Yes Bank have forayed into the esports industry over the past few years in India.

This is why it doesn't come as a surprise that Ultimate Battle's Gupta is now planning to introduce in-app purchase options for the players on his platform especially at a time when the platform is also launching Battlegrounds Mobile India soon.