‘As lawyers, we tend to be crisis managers’: Priyanka Khimani and Deepti Sarma

Entertainment and music industry lawyers Deepti Sarma and Priyanka Khimani.

Legal adviser, media strategist and entrepreneur, Priyanka Khimani wears multiple hats. With a client list that includes Sonu Nigam, A.P. Dhillon, Divine, Sushmita Sen, Shruti Haasan, Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das and Mallika Dua, among others, Khimani and Deepti Sarma, partners at Khimani & Associates, epitomise the contemporary woman for whom no achievement is out of reach.

Apart from giving legal advice, Khimani and Sarma are behind some of the biggest deals in the music and entertainment industry. Their Mumbai-based law firm also actively works with start-ups and founders to facilitate celebrity investments and partnerships. Most recently, the duo was a part of Mira Kapoor’s association with Zama Organics through an equity-cum-endorsement deal.

India's advertising rules now require celebrities to declare if they own stake in a company whose brand(s) they are endorsing. Celebrities must also disclose how much of the company/company shares they own.

Khimani spearheads the firm’s overall practice, offering counsel for service and product launches, market entry by foreign entities, as well as mergers and acquisitions in the entertainment, music and technology space.

Sarma advises entities and individuals in the media and entertainment business in matters ranging from acquisition deals to structuring their equity interests, negotiating investment-cum-endorsement deals and other commercial matters.

“As a firm, we particularly specialize in advising entrepreneurs (talent and otherwise) from inception through all stages of their business life cycle including fundraising,” explains Sarma.

The media and entertainment business has been growing at a fast clip in the past few years, with new formats and avenues coming into play, especially in digital media. The ever-evolving and dynamic space that the sector is in at present, is what makes things interesting for the duo.

Khimani says, “Handling the corporate side of the business gives me a lot of exciting opportunities to understand and structure new business models, execute strategic partnerships/investments and validate continuous innovation in terms of content, keeping in mind the legal framework.”

Celebrity investments

The start-up space is buzzing with innovative products, and this has attracted a lot of celebrity attention in the recent past.

Deepika Padukone (nua), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Blue Foods), Alia Bhatt (Nykaa), Varun Dhawan (Curefoods), and Shraddha Kapoor (The Good Glamm Group), among other top celebrities have invested in companies across segments.

Like all business partnerships, celebrity investments require due diligence, negotiation, and paperwork - reams of it. This is where Khimani and Sarma step in.

“Celebrities are pretty conscious of the kind of product they would associate with. The fact that celebrities are now also investors or strategic partners with the brands they endorse, makes the commercial outcome of the association an equally important part of the association construct. Celebrities are keen to understand how much skin in the game they actually have, since their association directly correlates to boost in valuations and brand credibility. Such deals often require a great deal of brand understanding (such as customer reach, awareness, target audience etc.),” says Khimani.

Sarma adds, “Working alongside a celebrity in such cases requires us to assist them in breaking down the brand ethos and helping them reach a decision on whether or not their association with a brand would be commercially viable.”

Each brand association is unique and comes with its own set of challenges. “Evaluating all possible scenarios and having water-tight provisions in the documents is the key. Whether it is dealing with risks such as celebrities landing up in infamous headlines or brands losing their lustre because of cracks in business models or inadequate funds- this and many other such instances need to be captured and the consequences of such events need to be well detailed in the documentation to protect the interest of both the brand and the celebrity,” says Sarma.

Khimani adds, “As lawyers, we tend to be crisis managers.” A natural corollary, perhaps, of advising public personalities on brand deals and issues that could have long-term reputational and financial repercussions.