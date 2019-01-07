English Vinglish: 11 Bollywood films in 2019 that boast of an English title

By Joginder Tuteja

2019 is set to be a special year with a record number of Hindi films releasing that boast of an English title. While 2018 had its fair share of English titled films like Race 3, Gold, Raid, Zero, PadMan, 102 Not Out, October, Hate Story IV, Blackmail, Genius, Welcome To New York and 5 Weddings to name a few, let's take a look at some such titled films in 2019.

The Accidental Prime Minister

It is just fair that the film is titled like this because the very source of it is a book that comes with a namesake title. Written by Sanjaya Baru, the book was released back in 2014 and now that the film has been made with Anupam Kher playing former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the title has been retained. It makes sense as well since the film would be releasing internationally and hence would be catering to the West as well that would relate better to the English title.

Cheat India

The title is just apt for this Emraan Hashmi starrer that talks about students who clear their entrance exams through a different kind of cheating. It is a known fact that India has quite some scams running where students are planted to write exams for the ones in need for a seat in a reputed college. Still, with the film's title going as Cheat India, one would have expected some outrage as it comes with multiple connotations. Fortunately for the makers, no controversy has broken out as yet.

Blank

Nothing is known about the film yet, which further justifies the film's title Blank. Pun intended. That said, one waits to see what do producers Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Nishant Pitti, Tony D'Souza and Vishal Rana have to offer with this film which marks the debut of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's nephew Karan Kapadia. What makes the film further special is the fact that Sunny Deol too would be featuring alongside Karan here.

Setters

Just like Cheat India, even Setters deals with education and employment mafia. The film is directed by national award winner Ashwini Chaudhary and at the core of it is the nexus between powerful people, also known as 'Setters', who ensure that youngsters get into government jobs regardless of right skill or talent. The film boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Aftab Shivdasani, Shreyas Talpade, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Jameel Khan and Manu Rishi, and is said to be a hard hitting socio-political entertainer.

Notebook

A Salman Khan production, Notebook marks the debut of two youngsters, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar who last came up wih Jackky Bhagnani starrer Mitron. Though not much has been said and written about the film so far, one wonders whether it is based on Hollywood romantic drama The Notebook [2004].

The Zoya Factor

Back in 2008, author Anuja Chauhan had written the book The Zoya Factor. It is now a source for a film by the same name that features Sonam Kapoor as Zoya. The story is about this young woman who meets the Indian cricket team and then becomes their lucky charm, hence resulting in one win after another. The film releases on 5th April, just around couple of months before ICC World Cup commences on 30th May. With Dulquer Salmaan (who was last seen in Karwaan) as the leading man, the film is directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu fame.

Student of the Year 2

Though the film has an English title, Student of the Year 2 is expected to be as rooted to the 'desi' flavor as it gets. Karan Johar had got it perfectly right when he launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra with Student of the Year. Now with Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday as the two new debutants opposite Tiger Shroff in this Punit Malhotra directed film, one waits to see what does the new batch of students have to offer for the pan-India audiences.

India's Most Wanted

Director Rajkumar Gupta started his career with Aamir and then made it big with an English titled film No One Killed Jessica. He couldn't succeed with Ghanchakkar but struck back in a big way with Raid. Now that he is ready with his fifth film India's Most Wanted, one waits to see what does he have to offer with his leading man Arjun Kapoor. Though the film has an English title, any common man can comfortably relate to it. A cop drama that is based on a true story, this one promises to be yet another hard hitting affair from the young filmmaker.

Good News

"So when are you giving us the good news?" - This is one of the oft repeated questions posed to any newlywed couple. Well, Karan Johar and team have caught the essence right for their romantic-drama-comedy that features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, this one apparently tells the tale of a couple who are trying to bear a child of their own.

Made in China

Pick any stuff around you and chances are that at least half of these would have a Chinese manufacturing connection. Hence, it was about time that a comedy was made around this. Producer Dinesh Vijan and first time director Mikhil Musale have come together for this quirky comedy Made in China that is spearheaded by Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy with Boman Irani in a pivotal role. Apparently, Rajkummar Rao would be seen in an altogether different avtar as a middle aged man with a pot belly to flaunt.

Dream Girl

Four decades ago, Hema Malini was the dream of every man when she appeared opposite Dharmendra as Dream Girl [1977]. Now it could well be the turn of Ayushmann Khurranna to emerge as the new 'dream girl', what with the man appearing as a woman no less in this film. One waits to see what does first time director Raaj Shaandilyaa have to offer in this romantic comedy that has Nushrat Bharucha being paired opposite Ayushmann. Rest assured, the man who rocked the show with Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun is up for yet another massive surprise.

