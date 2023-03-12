 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ending of 'The Glory', Korean revenge drama, explained

Manisha Lakhe
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST

Moon Dong-eun, Song Hye-kyo, Jung Ji-so, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran in unforgettable performances, in this show about bullying and vengeance, that will keep you riveted to the screen.

A still from the Netflix show 'Glory'.

In 2017. Around 31,000 school students suffered severe bullying at the hands of their classmates in Korea. In 2019, the numbers had risen to 44,000. In Japan, a bright young introvert named Asahi was bullied so much he planned for 12 years to avenge that humiliation at his reunion by planting handmade bombs at the venue, also by adding arsenic to the beer.

When his mother was told that he had resigned from his job as a chemist, she discovered his plans which he'd written meticulously down in his diary. She called the police and even though he did not attend the reunion and the bombs did not go off at the venue, he was arrested.

In the fictionalised version of the Cheongju Bullying case where rich kids bullied a classmate by branding and burning her over 20 days with a curling iron/hair straightener, Netflix has created a compelling drama that must be watched.

The show is called The Glory.