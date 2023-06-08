Ending of Never Have I Ever Season 4 explained: Why Mindy Kaling's Netflix show feels like a descendant of Hindi cinema in the end

Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar in the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever. (Screen grab)

In its fourth and final season, the Mindy Kaling series is on its last legs of comedy but finds a sweet and fuzzy spot in the arms of a quasi-Bollywood romance. And of course, there is a desi wedding. It’s probably not a spoiler or a giveaway to tell you that Never Have I Ever bows out with this most hyped and rehearsed of Indian tropes. Someone from the show gets hitched, the Bollywood numbers come on, the dance floor mimes a glittery alternate dimension as a Netflix show about an Indian kid goes full desi for its last dash towards the finish line.

In the wider canon of Indian representation in the West, the desi wedding has come to occupy the cliched reputation of an American prom night. Mindy Kaling’s show about Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) trying to fit in at Sherman Oaks, and going from a nobody to somebody via other deductible versions of herself possibly lost its wit some time ago. That said, as it ends with a final, warm season of overlapping mishaps of judgement and intent, it also etches itself as a show that has considerably rewritten the rulebook for South Asian representation in the West’s imagination, without ironically, trying too hard to be Indian.

Devi resumes her coming-of-age epic in this last season having just lost her virginity to Ben (Jaren Lewison), her love-hate dorky friend from school. It has an expectedly awkward aftermath, but the show refuses to gaze at it with the intent of conducting a moral post-mortem. It’s this sleight of hand that has made the show what it is. Devi loses her virginity and moves on rather seamlessly to other things. It’s a welcome departure from the typical portrayal of conservative Indians being paranoid about sexuality. The fact that Devi’s closely huddled family isn’t allowed to participate on the fallout of an act that has been hyped from the first season onward, is an inspired bit of emancipation.

In this last season, Devi and her friends are on the verge of finishing school. They have each had some form of sexual awakening, and are discovering for themselves a horizon full of fresh challenges to look forward to. There is friction in among the misfits at the core of the show – the others being Fabiola and Eleanor – but it is quickly papered over by some trademark handholding that Kaling’s show manages to regularly offer as casual empathy as opposed to condescending sympathy. Everyone in the show, even the popular kids, is pulled down before they are eventually, also pulled up. Paxton, the Adonis-like hunk of the first three seasons, for example, returns to school with his stardom fading, his superpowers inapplicable in the face of adult woes.

The fourth and final season of this pop culture phenomenon definitely isn’t its finest, but it is possibly the sweetest of the lot. That’s been the transformation, in essence, of a series that began as an ambitious imitation of young-adult sex comedies from the early 2000s to become about romance, love and a more composed sense of self. Even in its final season, it allows Devi to flirt and casually court a male diva only to realize she needs to see the goodness in someone beyond the manicured body. That said, the series continues to court the kind of frivolity that comes with gawking at young men’s naked abs and muscles as some sort of self-deprecating debauchery. That trope at least should have been retired after having shown Paxton, confound the senses (surprisingly Ben’s as well) with at least half a dozen navel reveals. There comes a time when a story should get over its own prideful sense of goofiness.

Someone gets married in the final season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix. (Screen grab)

The last season of this series is a mixed bag, for it has to serve as a conduit for several characters. Some get their due, some, unfortunately, don’t. Devi’s big romantic gush as a climax is symbolic of the way (many) Indians believe pursuits of love via comedy ought to end. And while traceable and familiar, it is still a brave call to make within the context of a Western show. Which is exactly why Never Have I Ever will be viewed as a red herring in the wider conversation around Indian representation in the Western imagination.

A show about an awkward, Indian teenager, that evolved from a ditzy, at times scatter-brained, pursuit of avowedly liberal ideas of social and sexual conquest, to the thoroughly desi, if satiny, pursuit of something more restrained and possibly even meaningful. The show, it’s Westernized connotations aside, does at the end feel like a descendant of Hindi cinema. Moreover, for this journey to come to life, Devi has only been asked to consider her Indian roots, as a cultural anchor and not as a political handcuff. It’s what has made Never Have I Ever a thoroughly American show that just happens to be about a typically nerdy, young Indian prodigy. It can only open doors to portrayals far more outlandish, daring and hemmed in, than the ones about spelling bees and call centre executives.