End Of Writer's Block: As Content Becomes King, Film Writers Likely To See Better Days

Nowadays, the story is gradually becoming the star in itself. But are people behind writing that story given the star status? Not really.

Writers in the film industry have struggled for long when it comes to right remuneration and getting credit for their work. And their struggle continues. But there is a new development that's in favour of the writers.

While writers got the right to receive royalty after the amendment in the Copyright Act in 2012, the body which could collect the royalties was not legally recognised.

Now, with the Screenwriters Rights Association of India (SRAI) submitting an application to the Copyright Office of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, writers will get a Copyright Society.

This new development will mean extra revenue for writers. And extra revenue will mean giving more strength to the writers' community which is still fighting for a better position in the film industry.

Writers often don't get credit for their work. Take writer Jyoti Kapoor's example who found no mention of her name for a Filmfare Award nomination for Badhai Ho. However, she was given credit in the film.

Even famous writers like Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had to face something similar when they found no mention of their names on the posters of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer which had released in 1973.

When it comes to payment terms things are no different. Writers are either underpaid or not paid at all for their work.

However, things are changing especially when it comes to remunerations. A new writer now could get around Rs 6 lakh for their first film script. And if that's a success, their fees could go up.

Along with getting better pay, getting a Copyright Society will change things for the better for the writers community in the Indian film industry.

Content is king. We all have heard this a lot in the film industry in the past few years especially when star-studded films failed at the box office and films with strong storylines tasted success.