PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

End Of Writer's Block: As Content Becomes King, Film Writers Likely To See Better Days

Recently, the screen writers came together to form a society under section 33 of the Copyright Act, 1957. Forming a society will help screen writers collect royalty for their literary work.

Maryam Farooqui
Dec 6, 2020 / 01:56 PM IST

Content is king. We all have heard this a lot in the film industry in the past few years especially when star-studded films failed at the box office and films with strong storylines tasted success.
Nowadays, the story is gradually becoming the star in itself. But are people behind writing that story given the star status? Not really.


Writers in the film industry have struggled for long when it comes to right remuneration and getting credit for their work. And their struggle continues. But there is a new development that's in favour of the writers.


While writers got the right to receive royalty after the amendment in the Copyright Act in 2012, the body which could collect the royalties was not legally recognised.


Now, with the Screenwriters Rights Association of India (SRAI) submitting an application to the Copyright Office of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, writers will get a Copyright Society.


This new development will mean extra revenue for writers. And extra revenue will mean giving more strength to the writers' community which is still fighting for a better position in the film industry.


Writers often don't get credit for their work. Take writer Jyoti Kapoor's example who found no mention of her name for a Filmfare Award nomination for Badhai Ho. However, she was given credit in the film.


Even famous writers like Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar had to face something similar when they found no mention of their names on the posters of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Zanjeer which had released in 1973.


When it comes to payment terms things are no different. Writers are either underpaid or not paid at all for their work.


However, things are changing especially when it comes to remunerations. A new writer now could get around Rs 6 lakh for their first film script. And if that's a success, their fees could go up.

Along with getting better pay, getting a Copyright Society will change things for the better for the writers community in the Indian film industry.
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #Business #Entertainment
first published: Dec 6, 2020 01:56 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.