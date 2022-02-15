‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Tops Billboard Chart for Fifth Week

Encanto (Image: Disney Plus)

Another week, another No. 1 for Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack.

The album, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, continues its blockbuster run on Billboard’s chart by notching its fifth week at No. 1, beating out new releases by Yo Gotti and Mitski.

Propelled by the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which remains the most-streamed song in the United States on Spotify — as well as a popular TikTok meme — the “Encanto” soundtrack had the equivalent of 110,000 sales last week. That was down just 2% from the week before, according to MRC Data, Billboard’s tracking arm.

“Encanto,” released nearly three months ago, has held the top spot every week this year except one, and posted steady numbers. Its total this week includes 135 million streams — last week it was 140 million; the week before, 139 million — and 17,000 copies sold as a complete package. It is the first soundtrack to earn at least five weeks at No. 1 since Disney’s “Frozen,” which enjoyed 13 times at the top in 2014.

This week, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is also No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart for a third time.

Also this week, “DS4Ever” by Atlanta rapper Gunna rises one spot to No. 2 on the album chart, while veteran Memphis rapper Yo Gotti opens at No. 3 with “CM10: Free Game,” his highest chart position.

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” a chart mainstay for more than a year now, holds at No. 4, and “Laurel Hell” by Mitski, a star indie singer-songwriter, opens at No. 5, a career high.

(Author: Ben Sisario)/(c.2021 The New York Times Company)